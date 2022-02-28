Jail doors were slamming over the weekend, especially at the Big Sandy and the Rowan County Detention Center.
According to online court records, quite a few folks found themselves in jail on charges ranging from shoplifting to probation violations to bench warrants to drugs.
Anyone named in the “locked up” is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The following people were locked up over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Tiffany Groves, 35, of Greenup, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Heather Noel Hutchinson, 39, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Cole Hudson Salyer, 37, of Lexington, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Jessica Lee Singleton, 31, of Coal Grove, was booked Saturday on charges of shoplifting and first-degree promotion of contraband.
• Krista Nicole Holcomb, 25, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a 2018 warrant charging her with shoplifting less than $500 in value, public intoxication, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct. She was also booked on a 2020 warrant charging her with two counts of shoplifting less than $500 and contempt of court.
• James F. Craig, 51, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a first-offense DUI.
• Jason Ratliff, age unknown, of Huntington, was booked Sunday for non-payment of court cost and a Martin County warrant charging him with second-degree fleeing on foot and receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.
Big Sandy Regional
• Michael Mahan, 40, of Prestonsburg, was booked Friday by Kentucky State Police Post 9 on a bench warrant and a first-offense joy riding charge.
• Ashley R. Castle, 36, of Flat Gap, was booked Friday by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging her with contempt of court, three counts of flagrant non-support and a bench warrant.
• Jeremy W. King, 39, of Norton, Virginia, was booked Friday by Paintsville Police for failure to pay court costs, fines or fees.
• William Lackey, 41, of Boons Camp, was booked Friday by Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with first-offense DUI, first-offense simple possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court and multiple traffic offenses.
• Tyler Poe-Smith, 25, of Thealka, was booked Saturday by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with public intoxication, resisting arrest, first-degree disorderly, menacing, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense simple possession of a first-degree narcotic and possession of a prescription drug in an improper container.
• Charles R. Crum, 39, of Davella, was booked Saturday by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant, a parole warrant and a warrant charging him with second-degree fleeing on foot and theft of a firearm.
• Scott Marcum, 37, of Debord, was booked Saturday by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with receiving a stolen firearm and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Cathy McKinney, 49, of Harold, was booked Saturday by KSP Post 9 on a third-degree burglary charge.
• Edward Castle, 23, of Inez, was booked Saturday by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office on a shoplifting less than $500 charge.
• Matthew Russell, 32, of Louisa, was booked Saturday by KSP Post 14 on two fugitive warrants.
• Brandon Dale Minix, 35, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday by the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office on two bench warrants, a contempt of court charge and a driving without a a suspended or revoked license charge.
• Tommy R. Castle, 25, of Ashland, was booked Saturday by Paintsville Police on two probation violations.
• Kevin D. Music, 44, of Oil Springs, was booked Sunday by Paintsville Police on a warrant charging him with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a third-degree substance, theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, theft from a vehicle between $500 and $1,000 in value and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Jessie D. Blair, 39, address unknown, was booked Sunday by KSP Post 9 on a bench warrant and a warrant charging him with first-degree promotion of contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense possession of a first-degree narcotic.
• Terry J. Cobern, 44, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday by the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office on a contempt of court charge.
• Trenton Jay Caudill, 21, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday by the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first-degree disorderly conduct and menacing.
• Amanda M. Rosser, 38, of Blaine, was booked Sunday by Louisa Police on a bench warrant and a warrant charging her with tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense simple possession of meth.
• Charles Stiltner, 46, of West Van Lear, was booked Sunday by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on a contempt of court charge.
Carter County
• Devonte Mcityer, 27, of Huntington, was booked Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service as a a federal inmate in transit.
• Scarlett D. Conn, 43, of Olive Hill, turned herself in Friday to serve a jail sentence.
• Johnny Elwood Oliver, 51, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Billy D. Collins, 39, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on three bench warrants and a probation violation.
Greenup County
• Donald L. Sparks Sr., 46, of South Shore, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Brandon Ward, 40, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Jordan G. Loftus, 27, of Flatwoods, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• James Boots, 27, of Franklin Furnace, was booked Sunday on a second-offense DUI and three bench warrants.
Rowan County
• Brandon Skaggs, 42, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday by the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first-offense simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Skaggs also faces a pay-or-stay relating to a 2014 Boyd County shoplifting case.
• Haven Arthurs, 24, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday by KSP on an indictment warrant charging her with first-offense trafficking in meth, simple possession of marijauna and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joseph C. Johnson, 28, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday by KSP on charges of second-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.
• Ryan T. Manley, 39, of Sharpsburg, was booked Friday by KSP on an indictment warrant charging him with first-offense trafficking in fentanyl, first-offense trafficking in meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Manley also has new charges out of Bath County for violation of an EPO and third-degree escape, as well as a flagrant non-support case dating back to 2017 and court costs in Montgomery County.
• Lena Hester, 49, of Foster, was booked Sunday as a state inmate relating to convictions in two drug cases dating back to 2019 and 2021.
• James Watts, 44, of Isonville, was booked Sunday on an indictment warrant charging him with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-offense simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree wanton endangerment and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.
• Franklin Chamberlain, 50, of Maysville, was booked Sunday on three probation violations.
• Dewayne A. Cooley, 48, of Tollesboro, was booked Sunday as a sentenced felon.
• Crystal Clontz, 37, of Hillsboro, was booked Sunday as sentenced felon in an organized crime and gun case.
• Austin L. Poe, 28, of Augusta, was booked Sunday as a sentenced felon in two cases.
• Archie Cunningham, 29, of Maysville, was booked Sunday as a sentenced felon in two cases.
