Lock-ups were down across the region, particularly in Boyd, Carter and Greenup Counties.
However, Rowan and the Big Sandy still booked a good amount of folks over the weekend.
Anyone named here should be presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. The following people were listed as incarcerated from over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Gary W. Talley Jr., 35, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a contempt of court.
• Zebadiah T. Thompson, 31, no address listed, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Charles R. Pealer, 43, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Kayla L. Taylor, 30, of Rush, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant, a probation violation and a third-degree trespassing charge.
• Christopher L. Markin, 43, of Catlettsburg, was booked Sunday two bench warrants.
• Jeremy Stewart, 45, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a parole violation.
• Justin S. Davis, 36, of Flatwoods, was booked Sunday on three bench warrants.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
(Johnson, Lawrence, Magoffin and Martin counties)
• Christopher L. Caldwell, 29, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on charges of resisting arrest, menacing, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-offense possession of a prescription drug in an improper container and six counts of contempt of court. The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Buddy A. Collins, 46, of Saylersville, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication, second-degree evasion, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Tyler Poe-Smith, 24, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree bail jumping, a bench warrant, first-offense aggravated DUI and three traffic violations. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Elizabeth Horn, 31, of Inez, was booked Saturday on a fugitive warrant. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Stacy B. Lackey, 31, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and charges of third-degree escape and resisting arrest. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Gary A. Patrick, 46, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on two bench warrants. The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Joseph C. Paige, 58, of Thelma, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree trafficking of less than 2 grams of meth (first offense) and driving on a license suspended due to DUI. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
Carter County Detention Center
• Holly Baldwin, 38, of Grayson, was booked Friday on two bench warrants.
• Michael Ramsey, 28, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Stephen Menshouse, 41, of Flatwoods, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Greenup County Detention Center
• Eric M. Walker, 51, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
Rowan County Detention Center
• Kendall Slusher, 40, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on charges of fourth-degree assault, third-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment and menacing. The West Liberty Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Spencer T. Smith, 21, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on convictions of public intoxication, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct. The Rowan County Detention Center is the arresting agency listed.
• Kristina Vargo, 32, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on four bench warrants and charges of first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine (first offense), two counts of contempt of court, two counts of promoting contraband, five counts of second-degree possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of a prescription drug without a proper container (first offense), identity theft, second-offense possession of a prescription drug in an improper container, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and two traffic violations. Kentucky State Police was the arresting agency listed.
• Dylan I. Griffith, 24, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of second-degree evasion, first-offense DUI and first-offense unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The Morehead Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Don W. Jackson, 59, of Owingsville, was booked Sunday on a third-degree terroristic threatening charge. The Bath County Sheriff’s Department is the arresting agency listed.
