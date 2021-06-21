Assault, fleeing from law enforcement and drug charges are among the most frequently seen jail bookings over the weekend. Big Sandy Regional Detention Center continues to see a high volume of bookings compared to other area detention centers.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Christina O. Hinkle, 30, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a charge of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Michael A. Lusk II, 22, of Ironton, was jailed Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Charles Ray Miller, 51, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a charge of first-degree assault.
• Roger Davis, 42, of Hatfield, was booked Saturday on failure to appear and non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Troy M. Hush, 31, of Ashland, was jailed Saturday on first-degree strangulation.
• Joshua Lawrence, 27, of Ashland, was lodged Sunday on charges of operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and no registration receipt.
• Timothy S. Tussey, 35, of Ashland was booked Sunday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
Big Sandy Regional
• Jeremy R. Walker, 41, of Hode, was booked Friday on two counts of second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot and single counts of fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, third-degree terroristic threatening, reckless driving, improper passing, public intoxication of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked license and three additional traffic violations.
• Payton D. Harbin, 29, of Debord, was jailed Friday on a warrant of fugitive from another state.
• Roxanne L. Price, 42, of Louisa, was booked Friday on a single charge of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, heroin.
• Stephanie L. Cantrell-Music, 43, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified, and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Jason N. Hodge, 41, of Swamp Branch, was lodged Saturday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine. Hodge was also booked on first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, heroin; first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
• Cindee Collins Patton, 33, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on third-degree criminal trespassing.
• Melvin G. Harmon, 30, of Webbville, was jailed Saturday on third-degree burglary.
• Clarence Childers Jr., 50, of Louisa, was booked on third-degree burglary.
• Casey Arthur, 31, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, reckless driving and failure to dim headlights.
• Jonathon M. Young, 42, of Clifford, was lodged Sunday on two counts of tampering with physical evidence and single counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and failure to appear.
• Lloyd E. Perkins 35, of Flat Fork, was jailed Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Sara Ramey, 24, of Paintsville, was jailed Sunday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, drug unspecified.
• Tom E. Puckett, 70, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and resisting arrest.
• Randall L. Selvage, 36, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on bench warrant for courts.
• Hiraim Noble, 49, of Campton, was jailed Sunday on a failure to appear.
• Christina Fairchild, 34, of Lowmansville, was jailed Sunday ona failure to appear.
• Sonny Keeton, 35, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on fourth-degree assault.
Carter County
• Tony Chancy 58, of Grayson, was booked Friday operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and no registration receipt.
• Summer L. Musgrave, 37, of Olive Hill, was jailed Friday on failure to appear.
• Anna Gillispie 31, of Grayson, was jailed Saturday on four charges of failure to appear.
• Austin L. Miller, 26, of Grayson, was lodged Saturday on two charges of probation violation for felony offense and failure to appear.
• Jeffrey L. Vanhoose, 54, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
Greenup County
• Latallsha T. Hale, 40, of Worthington, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, as well as second-degree escape and contempt of court.
• Joseph M. Terry, 54, of Flatwoods, was lodged Friday on two charges of failure to appear and one count of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Sean M. Dingess, 51, of South Shore, was booked Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Stacie Parson, 32, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on failure to appear, a parole violation and theft of identity of another without consent.
• Cayla L. Johnson, 32, of Flatwoods, was lodged Sunday on a probation violation for felony offense.
Rowan County
• Nathon Maggard, 42, of Sandy Hook, was booked Friday on impersonating a police officer, second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Jason Reynolds, 39, of Olive Hill, was lodged Friday on menacing, harassing communications, falsely reporting an incident and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Ronnie Small, 34, of Cynthiana, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and tampering with physical evidence.
• Deborah Burgett, 54, of West Liberty, was jailed Saturday on a parole violation.
• David L. Johnson, 43, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on first-degree promoting contraband.
• Ronnie G. Cole, 36, of Morehead, was lodged Sunday on auto theft, receiving stolen property under $10,000 and persistent felony offender.
• Michael A. Page, 35, Owingsville, was lodged Sunday on first-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Ernie Hopkins, 25, of Frenchburg, was booked Sunday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, improper passing and glaring headlights.
• Kishawn A. Ford, 22, of Morehead, was jailed on fourth-degree assault, dating violence.
(606) 326-2654 |