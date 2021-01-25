Lockups were voluminous this weekend around northeastern Kentucky, particularly in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
Anyone named in the “locked up” should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The following people were booked in the area between Friday and Sunday:
Boyd County Detention Center
• James D. Barker, 50, of Rush, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Aaron S. Cooper, 40, of Coal Grove, was booked Saturday on a parole violation and non-payment of court costs fines or fees.
• Amanda L. Castle, 37, of Flatwoods, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants.
• Gabriel I. Adkins, 41, of no fixed address in Kentucky, was booked Saturday on first-degree promotion of contraband charge and a probation violation.
• Jason R. Charles, 43, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication and fourth-degree assault.
• Maggie Poppe, 34, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant out of Bell County and a circuit court warrant out of Boyd County charging her with abandonment of a minor.
Big Sandy
• David N. Ousley, 26, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on charges of fourth or greater offense DUI, insurance fraud less than $500 in value, driving on due to DUI (third offense) and six traffic violations.
• Jerry L. Adams, 38, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Eddie Kennedy, 65, of Webbville, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense fentanyl trafficking, second-degree trafficking of less than 10 units of amphetamines (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense).
• Rodney V. McDowell, 53, of Blaine, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense fentanyl trafficking, second-degree trafficking of less than 10 units of amphetamines (first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft and providing false information to police.
• Charles P. Poe, 43, of no fixed address, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Randy S. Wright, 32, of no fixed address, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree meth trafficking (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kayla D. Booth, 34, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Andrew J. Vogeler, 42, of Sparta, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Anglea Vance-Slone, 45, of Inez, was booked Saturday on charges of second-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), second-degree disorderly conduct and delivery or manufacture of drug paraphernalia.
• William B. Ellis, 43, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree assault, third-offense DUI and two traffic violations.
• Brandon K. Rife, 35, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on two contempt of court charges.
• Bradford J. Cordle, 49, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
Carter County
• Seneca Smith, 36, of no fixed address in West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Aaronn Howell, 46, of Huntington, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Jamie Huey, 42, of no fixed address in West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Dylan Ingels, 38, of Grayson, was booked Friday on two bench warrants.
• Alisha Hardy, 28, of Grayson, was booked Friday on five counts of non-payment of court fines, fees or costs.
• Tiffany Prescott, 36, of Flatwoods, was booked Saturday on a first-degree possession of opiates (first offense) charge and two parole warrants.
Rowan County
• Donna Muncie, 37, of Salt Lick, was booked Friday on charges of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, contempt of court and a circuit court drug possession case.
• Roger T. Fannin, 29, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense DUI, shoplifting less than $500 in value and two traffic violations.
• Eric Girtley, 31, of Frankfort, was booked Friday in connection with two circuit court cases charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree evasion, third-degree arson and receiving a stolen firearm.
• Jason R. Adams, 34, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Jim Spencer, 41, of Mt. Sterling, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), first-offense DUI and six traffic violations.
• Eric Audet, 31, of Holy Ridge, North Carolina, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree criminal trespassing, first-offense DUI, first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), proving false information to police, possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic violations.
• David Lawson, 31, of Wellington, was booked Sunday on charges of public intoxication and providing false info to police.
• Braxton Bailey, 23, of West Liberty, was booked Sunday on charges of resisting arrest (two counts), menacing and two traffic violations.
