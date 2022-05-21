PRESTONSBURG Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) had three in-person graduation ceremonies on May 6 and 7 to honor the Class of 2022 at the Mountain Arts Center.
Friday evening’s graduation included Big Sandy’s Allied Health Programs. Sarah Rice sang the National Anthem and Grace Johnson offered the invocation. Professor Matt Smith gave the benediction. At Saturday’s graduations, Danica Dye sang the National Anthem and Randy Haney, director of BSCTC Facilities, offered the invocation.
Breanna Crum and Mckinleight Rudder received the Dental Assisting Humanitarian Awards for their empathy and compassion for others and for their exemplary quality of patient care in the dental setting.
The Dental Assisting Best Clinician Awards were given to Samantha Newcomb and Elaine Kidd for their exceptional levels of performance in clinical and laboratory settings and for their ability to master technical skills vital to dental assisting.
The Outstanding Student Award in Dental Assisting was awarded to Breonna Taylor for her demonstrated outstanding achievement and highest grade point average for all dental assisting courses.
The Colgate Student Total Achievement Recognition is given to acknowledge compassion in patient care, enthusiasm for community service and dedication to and enjoyment of the profession of dental hygiene. The recipients were Grace Johnson and Morgan Grantham.
Hope Hunter and Katelyn Rudder received The Golden Scaler Award for their exceptional levels of clinical performance and excellence during the provision of patient care. These students earned the highest scores during faculty evaluation of clinical scaling procedures.
The Outstanding Student Award in Dental Hygiene was given to Cora Machal for her demonstrated academic excellence and the highest GPA in Dental Hygiene and integrated courses.
The Respiratory Therapist Outstanding Program Graduate Award was awarded to Katlynn Minix for her overall cumulative grade point average.
Laikin Thompson and Carson Oney were the recipients of The Respiratory Therapist Program’s Clinical Excellence Award, selected by various clinical faculty in health-care facilities. This award is based on the students’ knowledge and technical skills, as well as their interaction with patients, families and other members of the healthcare team.
The Life and Breath Award is selected by respiratory student peers, in recognition of outstanding respiratory care knowledge, caring bedside manner and superior clinical skills. Randa Williams received this award.
Professor and Director of Library Services Judy Howell won the Great Teacher Award. Howell is a strong advocate for holistic student support and for creating a conducive work, study and social environment throughout BSCTC libraries.
Professor Tammy Ball also won the Great Teacher Award. She was instrumental in the establishment of a community garden on the Prestonsburg Campus to help supply fresh vegetables to local food pantries. More recently, she partnered with faculty and students to create The Nest, a resource center for students, a vital service during the pandemic years. Ball is a two-time recipient of BSCTC Great Teacher Award and has been recognized nationally as a Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty.
Ball also was the guest speaker at Saturday’s graduation.