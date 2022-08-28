PRESTONSBURG Big Sandy Community & Technical College has been heavily involved in flood relief efforts in its community, including establishing a student relief fund to help students in need.
In conjunction with The Kent Rose Foundation, Big Sandy worked with affected communities to provide basic survival necessities until aid organizations arrived. As the requests changed, Big Sandy pivoted to form groups to help in the recovery process.
By reaching out to sister schools within Kentucky Community & Technical College System, Big Sandy was able to help colleagues at Southeast Community & Technical College. There are plans to work at Hazard Community & Technical College in the coming weeks.
President Telly Sellars of Big Sandy led the charge to help neighbors amid the devastation of homes and properties: “As the community college, we must be working within our communities to show up during times of crisis; we are honored to help.”
Morehead State University delivered resources to the Big Sandy Nest, the student resource center. Big Sandy distributed these items throughout its campuses for students affected by the flooding and those who struggle financially to meet their everyday needs.
Big Sandy established the Student Flood Relief Fund for part-time or full-time students affected by the flooding. A link to the application has been set up on the homepage of the college’s website. Funds are based upon application date and need. The funds were donated by BSCTC student groups, employees, KCTCS employees, individual donors, churches, college partners and businesses.
For more information, email Kelli Martin at kelli.martin@kctcs or call (606) 889-7358.