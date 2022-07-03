PRESTONSBURG Those earning GEDs from Big Sandy Community and Technical College's adult education program this year and honored at a ceremony June 16 at the Mountain Arts Center are:
Andrew Adams, Megan Adkins, Halee Adkins, Cassie Anderson, Bryce Artrip, Brenda Bailey, Letasha Bailey, Joe Bailey, Elizabeth Baker, Britnie Bayes, Jordan Belcher, Christopher Blair, Alicia Blevins, William Bowen, Virginia Bowling, Sebastian Bowling, Benita Boyd, Rodney Burchett, Jessica Butcher, Logan Byrd, Tommy Caldwell, Michael Carroll, Donetta Casey, Richard Castle, Samantha Collins, Skyler Conley, Brittany Collett, Kristy Damron, Charles Daniel, Tiffany Duffie, Keisha Ellis, Stephanie Fairchild, Racheal Fasnacht, Coty Fields, Phillip Fields, Misty Fletcher, Kelly Francis, Corbin Fouts, Natasha Frazier, Leslie Hackney, Suzannah Hall, Jessica Hamilton, Mason Hampton, Brady Helton, LaShawndra Hensley, Barbara Howard, Ronnie Howell, Kersti Hunt, Dustin Hunter, John Hutchinson, Ryan Johnson, Cody Johnson, Kacie Justice, Jessica Justice, Quintin Keene, Lakin Kinney, Autumn Lafferty, Sarah Lambert, Alex Lawless, Pamela Manns, Amy McGuire, Glenn Miller, Sheana Moore, Ralph Mullett, Elizabeth Mullins, Kateland Mullins, Klarissa Mullins, Zachary Newsome, Tia Ousley, Glenda Parsons, Brianna Poe, Johnny Ramey, Anastasia Rice, Tyler Robinson, Cathy Salyers, Stacy Sammons, Santana Saylor, Stephen Scott, Cloteen Slone, Jesse Slone, Cory Smith, Marinda Stewart, Billy Stierle, Christina Stone, Olivia Stump, Cody Swindlehurst, Sylvia Tackett, Kristie Taylor, Tara Thacker, Dazia Thomas, Alexx Wages, Tosha Wallen, Toni Ward, Tara Williams, David Wittes, Bobby Wolford, Amanda Woods and Diana Wooten.
Big Sandy’s Interim President, Dr. Telly Sellars awarded the graduates a free college course, First Year Experience (FYE 105), as support and incentive to take the next educational steps and enroll in college.
For more information about the Adult Education Program, email program director, Tammy Meredith Castle, at tcastle0030@kctcs.edu or call (606) 788-2925.