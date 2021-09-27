The Big Sandy Regional Detention Center continues to have largest number of bookings, consistently followed by the Boyd County Detention Center. Drug charges, contempt of court, failure to appear and disorderly conduct were among the most common charges listed across the area.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Cecil B. Spencer, 35, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a failure to appear.
• William R. Bybee, 42, of Huntington, was lodged Friday on a fugitive from another state warrant.
• Amanda N. Crabtree, 33, of Ashland, was jailed Saturday on second-degree disorderly conduct, operating on a suspended or revoked license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, no registration receipt and failure to produce insurance card.
• Breelynna M. Adkins, 25, of South Shore, was booked Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Deanna R. Harris, 40, of Grayson, was jailed Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Krystal J. Phillips, 37, of Ashland, was lodged Saturday on a fugitive from another state warrant.
• Nathan L. Waters, 29, of Rush, was booked Saturday on second-degree disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Chantel M. McKenzie, 24, of Ashland, was lodged Sunday on a failure to appear.
• William A. Brown, 26, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on contempt of court.
Big Sandy Regional
• Hayden Colvin, 23, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Ronni D. Scott, 32, of Staffordsville, was jailed Friday on contempt of court.
• Stephanie D. Minix, 30, of Salyersville, was lodged Friday on first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth degree assault.
• Evan W. Joseph, 28, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, theft of identity of another without consent, theft by receipt of stolen credit or debit card, operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to wear seat belts.
• Kathy O’Connel, 54, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, contempt of court and probation violation and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Mason L. Daniels, 28, of Prestonsburg, was booked Saturday on operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, endangering the welfare of a minor and no tail lamps.
• Anthony Dobbins, 35, of Flat Fork, was booked Sunday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Adam D. Conley, 45, of Paintsville, was jailed Sunday on third-degree criminal trespassing and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Mitchell Shepherd, 33, of Salyersville, was lodged Sunday on possession of marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Nicholas Fuller, 34, of Staffordsville, was booked Sunday on third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Leonard M. Tackett, 38, of Salyersville, was jailed Sunday on contempt of court.
• Paul B. Fairchild, 46, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on third-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and menacing.
• Danny R. Vanhoose, 49, of Paintsville, was jailed Sunday on third-degree possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and third-degree criminal trespassing.
• Scott Cyrus, 28, of Fort Gay, West Virginia, was booked Sunday on second-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, driving on DUI suspended license, possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle and no tail lamps.
Carter County
• Justin L. Martinez, 28, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a parole violation warrant.
• Austin B. Kilgore, 19, of Olive Hill, was jailed Friday on a probation violation.
• Michael W. Gee, 37, of Grayson, was lodged Saturday on three counts of failure to appear.
• Vickie Tackett, 62, of Quincy, was booked Saturday on second-offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc.
Greenup County
• Cecil A. Coffee, 59, of Flatwoods, was jailed Friday on contempt of court.
• James F. Unrue, III, 38, of Russell, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Justin M. Hartsook, 34, was booked Saturday on two counts of failure to appear.
• Joshua W. Craft, 31, of Argillite, was jailed Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Nathanial W. Hamilton, 24, of Flatwoods, was booked Saturday on second-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, possession of marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance and three additional traffic violations.
