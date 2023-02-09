The Ashland City Commission will be voting today to award a $1.7 million contract for a water main replacement on U.S. 23, just one of the many projects to come from the state’s Cleaner Water Program.
Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $2.9 million in federal dollars to go toward projects all over Boyd County — the U.S. 23 water main replacement will be one of the biggest ones in the city. The fund also kicked in $540,000 for the project in the 2022 fiscal year — another $500,000 or so will be paid out of the city’s waterline replacement fund
Sanitation District 4 received the most money in this latest round — $856,000 for improvements at the Camp Landing pump station.
The Cleaner Water Program is a $500 million fund that passes through COVID-era American Rescue Plan Act dollars from the state to the local levels. Under the plan, the state will be kicking in $719,000 on the U.S. 23 water main replacement.
City Engineer Steve Cole estimated the project, which will see the 24-inch cast iron main replaced between 39th and 43rd Streets, will start at the beginning of the summer and wrap up in November.
As folks may remember in 2017 when a 10-inch tie-in pipe off 39th Street broke at the U.S. 23 main, disrupting service for nearly 10,000 customers.
Cole said the replacement with PVC pipes will prolong the service of the main. Water disruption shouldn’t be an issue, he said — while the main is just outside the water plant supplies the entire city, projects over the last couple of years have introduced redundancies into the system, Cole said.
The Simpson Road project in 2020 and 2021 would allow the water leaving the plant to circumnavigate the main line and continue supplying customers.
While in there, Cole said valves will be added to the line, which can isolate leaks and reduce the likelihood of a major outage affecting the city.
The work will cause a traffic disruption — the northbound lane of U.S. 23 will be shifted into the southbound lane during construction.
Out in the county, SD-4 Chairman T.J. Morrison said the FIVCO Area Development District was instrumental in securing the sewer district the monies for the project, which he called long overdue.
“This honestly should’ve been done 10 years ago, but at the time weren’t anywhere near capacity to justify it,” he said.
With the development at Camp Landing and the future development of Revolutionary Racing, Morrison said the upgrades were needed to increase the flow rate for the system and to repair aging infrastructure.
“Last year, we identified 10 of our biggest projects we need to address and this was first on our list,” Morrison said. “When we got the opportunity, we jumped on it.”
Per the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority, the $856,000 check cut from the state will cover the entire project.
Here’s a little more detail on some other projects in the pipeline:
• Cannonsburg Water District: A $2.8 million project is set to kick off on Shoppes Creek, which include the replacement of asbestos cement water lines. The Infrastructure Authority said the project is being funded with roughly $1.2 million in Cleaner Water Program dollars and a $1.6 million loan. The repair is expected to reduce leaks along Shoppes Creek and improve the water quality for 150-200 residents.
The Addington Road Waterline project, which will give water access to parts of East Park for future business development, will lay 6,800 linear feet of pipe. The $250,000 allocated from the Cleaner Water Program is expected to foot the entire bill on the line.
• Ashland: Ashland is on deck for a rehab water pump stations on Florida Street and Boggess Drive, along with a newly built pump station on Johnson Fork with chlorine booster to help treat the water. That project will cost $360,000, with the state program kicking in $300,000 on the bill.
• Catlettsburg: The City of Catlettsburg is in dire need of work on its sewer pump stations, with each one on the verge of failure, per documentation by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority. The $488,000 project will install backup pumps at each station. The latest round of Cleaner Water Program funds of $150,000 put Catlettsburg in the money for the project, per the authority.