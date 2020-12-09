WESTWOOD The tight-knit Westwood community, of which the tiny Fairview school district is the center, is mourning the death last week of an educator and coach who touched hundreds of lives.
Brant Creech, who died Friday at 57, worked for 27 years in Fairview schools, from his teaching and counseling days until he capped his career as a central office administrator. Over that span, he was a friend, mentor and sometimes surrogate father to scores of students, a towering figure on campus, both in his influence and his 6-foot-6 stature.
“He was my guidance counselor in high school and we were the best of friends, so much so that I named my son after him. He was like a father to me,” said Eric Hale, a Fairview graduate and former principal at Fairview High School who now is principal at Bryan Station High School in Fayette County.
“He had a special gift not everyone has. He could see the potential in kids that others didn’t see," said Hale, who grew up as the son of a single mother in the Hillcrest apartments. Creech’s counsel and help in snagging scholarships were instrumental in turning his academic career and his life around, Hale said. "When I say he saved my life, it’s legitimately true," he said.
"He was one of a kind. He was a big man with a big heart. He looked terrifying, but he was just a big puppy dog," said Rick Tackett, who was on the Fairview Board of Education for 14 years and had known Creech from their youthful days when both worked at Armco Steel.
“All the kids loved him and you never heard any complaints. I never met a more compassionate man ... he was a mentor, a friend, a confidante, a guiding light," Tackett said. "If they needed a big hug, he gave them a hug. If they needed their butt kicked, he kicked it, and he knew which one they needed."
Creech saw potential in every child and helped them breach the barriers to success, Tackett said.
"There are literally hundreds of people out there who are living better lives because they were fortunate enough to know Brant Creech and his influence,” he said.
Some of his good deeds went under the radar, according to former Fairview band director Jeff Ware. Creech once bought a car for a graduate so he would be able to get to college.
"In life, he would have been embarrassed for that story to be told, because he felt he had already reaped the reward," Ware said.
Creech’s 27-year tenure in the district was a testament to his commitment to Fairview, Ware said.
"Not many folks can say the spent their entire careers in the same district. Fairview isn’t the highest paying district and he could have gone somewhere else and made more money but he wouldn’t because he was committed to Fairview,” Ware said.
Even after he moved into a central office job, Creech never lost his connection with students, said Fairview High School counselor Tonia Lucas.
"Most days he would come over to the high school and have lunch in the cafeteria just because he liked the kids so much," Lucas said. "He did whatever he could to see that every student was on as level a playing field as possible. He was a mentor to me and a very special friend through the years."
Creech was inducted into the Fairview Hall of Fame in 2018.
The Creech family has created the Brant Creech Memorial Scholarship in his memory, Lucas said. The account is at the Members Choice Credit Union.