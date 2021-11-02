CATLETTSBURG Gov. Andy Beshear visited Boyd County with big checks in tow on Tuesday afternoon.
From the old courthouse steps, Beshear announced his administration will invest $811,910 in Boyd County flood control projects. Through Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program, $338,250 was awarded to Catlettsburg.
The Catlettsburg investment is for rehabilitating six of the city’s lift stations. It will include the repair or replacement of main pumps and the installation of new backup pumps for the lift stations, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Through the Department of Local Government, the $811,910 for Boyd County will be devoted to paying local cost-share match requirements for securing flood control funding awards from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency).
Beshear said it would be divided among three separate projects: $86,800 for road, bridge and drainage repairs for damage caused by flooding from February to March 2019; $482,307 for damage inflicted by a 2020 storm event, aiding infrastructure restoration; and $242,748 for road, bridge and drainage repairs for destruction caused by storms in February and March 2021.
“This is a big check,” Beshear said before presenting it.
“We’ll take it,” quipped Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney.
“I can’t even begin to tell you how far that’s going to go in Boyd County,” Chaney later said.
Rep. Danny Bentley, whose district (98) serves Greenup County and parts of Boyd, called the awards a “perfect example of how government can and should work on a federal, state and local level.”
Beshear acknowledged the important role the FIVCO area development district played in getting money to Boyd County as well.
“Flood control is critical to keeping Kentuckians safe,” Beshear said in Catlettsburg. “… Listen, Kentucky floods 52 weeks a year. It’s more than time that we step up and make the investment and the changes we need to, to make sure our lives are not disrupted as often as they are. While we can’t prevent these natural disasters, we can be better prepared for them and bounce back quicker.”
Chaney said back in February, about 80% of the county was without paper, more than 6,000 trees were down across county roadways and thousands of trees were in waterways. More than 65 families dwelled in the warming center — the Boyd County Convention & Arts Center.
“The very next week, it was 3 feet underwater,” Chaney said.
This funding, Chaney said, will “help with long-term effects caused by flooding and will help prevent similar damage in the future.”
