GREENUP/ASHLAND Gov. Andy Beshear squeezed in a trip to Greenup on Monday afternoon in between sessions of the Appalachian Regional Commission annual conference in Ashland.
In front of the courthouse steps, he announced much-anticipated state funding toward broadband expansion and other projects — and handed out big checks, to boot.
Just a couple hours earlier, the governor announced $11 million for Boyd and Carter counties for Foothills Communication to get internet access to homes and small businesses.
In Greenup, the check is for $3.35 million for the second round of broadband expansion in the county. On top of that, Charter Communications committed $2.2 million — for a total of $5.6 million for high-speed internet in Greenup County.
Judge-Executive Bobby Hall said the state has a contract to initiate a comprehensive broadband mapping and infrastructure development project plan in place. It will identify the underserved and unserved areas of the county.
The goal, Hall said, is to eventually provide high-speed internet access to all corners of the county.
“We greatly appreciate the state’s investment in our county’s broadband infrastructure,” Hall said. “It underscores their understanding of the people in eastern Kentucky and their commitment to supporting our county’s economic growth and future development.”
Greenup County also received $260,000 for the resurfacing of Speedens Crossing.
The other checks from the governor in Greenup:
• $4,550 for Bellefonte Police for the Law Enforcement Protection Program.
• $32,783 (American Rescue Plan Act funds) and $2,440 additional to Greenup County Tourism Commission for tourism marketing.
• $60,000 to Russell for the resurfacing of Russell Plaza Drive.
• $87,500 to the City of Raceland for park improvements, including 12 outdoor light posts, 4,000 square feet of pour-in crumb rubber and four pieces of playground equipment.
• $17,242 to Helping Hands of Greenup County.
• $9,154 to Heritage Arts and Science Center.
Earlier, in front of the Delta Hotel in Ashland, Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins recalled when he worked with former Gov. Paul Patton to try to get city water to every home in the commonwealth.
Now, it’s internet access, and it’s essential, he said.
“This is key,” Adkins said. “These monies will have a real impact.”
Other checks Beshear handed out in Ashland on Monday:
• $717,000 to Boyd County for infrastructure needs.
• $2 million to Lincoln County for roads, water and other infrastructure needs.
• $1.4 million to Rockcastle County for the resurfacing of roads.
• $378,000 to Rowan County for the resurfacing of roads.
Said Rowan County Judge-Executive Harry Clark: “This is money that will certainly not be wasted. We plan to use it immediately.”
Rep. Patrick Flannery, R-96th District, emphasized that “broadband is so important to our families.” He reminded the crowd gathered in downtown Ashland that Lewis County recently received funds for more than 5,000 places (homes and small businesses) to get internet access, too.
