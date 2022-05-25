SUMMIT The Boyd County Board of Education on Tuesday named the firms that will head up upcoming construction projects and approved a district wide pay raise.
Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects out of Lexington will serve as the architecture firm and Trace Creek Construction out of Vanceburg was named as construction manager. The companies will head up the renovation of Cannonsburg Elementary and the build of Boyd County Career and Technical Center.
The choice came down to comfort. Superintendent Bill Boblett said that all of the firms had great presentations, but the district has worked with Sherman Carter Barnhart and Trace Creek before. The two have worked together on other projects in the district and did well. The board has a lot of confidence in the two companies, said Boblett.
Along with the selection of firms, the board voted to accept the $10 million offer of assistance from the School Facilities Construction Commission. The vote was unanimous.
The school board voted on a number of items, 28 to be exact. Another highlight is the 5% pay raise for certified and classified employees next year.
“We’re very proud of that,” said Boblett.
Throughout the meeting, each item had a calm motion from board member Tammy Pruitt and a second from board member Randy Stapleton Jr. as board chair Linda Day read through each item. They were on a seamless roll. As Day was saying the final words of the action item on salary raises, board member Lisa Wallin quickly and emphatically pipped up “so moved!”
The board nodded and smiled.
“Very well deserved,” said Day.
Mindy Stanley agreed with a strong “yes” and the vote was unanimous.
Boblett thanked the board for their work and willingness on the salary raise.
“It’s a show that our teachers and classified staff are appreciated,” said Boblett.
Substitute daily raises were also upped in the district. Qualified applicants Rank I through V and those with a high school diploma and four years of relevant experience was raised to $130 a day and the pay rate for Kentucky retired teachers is $145 a day, according to the board agenda. The rates are temporary for the July 2022 to June 2023.
Other items approved concern the role of principal at Ramey-Estep High School and Boyd County Central High School. The district approved combining the position to one role. The salary was revised to include a combined $6,000 in supervision and extra service salary supplement.
The Boyd Board also recognized the Boyd County High School Choir, which received a distinguished rating at the Kentucky Music Education Association (KMEA) District 8 Choral Assessment in March, and received distinguished ratings at the KMEA State Choral Assessment in April.
BCHS was one of 15 schools and 19 choirs selected to participate in the invitation-only assessment in Louisville for the state level, according to the agenda.
The district acknowledged the accomplishments of its STLP state competition winners Tristan Tak, Brandon Smith, Alexus Sparks and Brayden Gillum. Sparks and Gillum, who attend Summit Elementary were first place in the Sphero Hero Robotics Challenge. Tak and Smith, who attend Catlettsburg Elementary were first place in the Bench Challenge.
Teachers who completed the Kentucky Reading Project professional development were thanked and acknowledged by the board. Chief Academic Officer Janice Marcum said it is some of the best professional development they will ever receive, and acknowledged the hard work and commitment it takes to complete the program.
The Boyd board also welcomed in cross-county rival the Tomcats of Ashland for a special moment. The Ashland Class of 1964 through the Foundation for the Tri-State donated $500 to Boyd County Public Schools. The donation will go to help Boyd support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in the county.
Children birth to 5 years old can receive a free book each month through the program with no restrictions on their school district. Boyd County Schools is the administrative entity in the county.
Marcum shared that the program projected 567 children signed up in the first year. In the first month, the county of Boyd exceeded that number.