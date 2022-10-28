CANNONSBURG Gov. Andy Beshear, fresh off a helicopter flight from Frankfort, arrived in a vast grassy field near Paul Coffey Industrial Park in Boyd County for a major announcement regarding Revolutionary Racing coming to the county.
But, before meeting and greeting, delivering a vivacious speech and grabbing a shiny shovel for the groundbreaking, the governor weaved his way through a crowd and made a beeline to Boyd County High School’s marching band members and vocational school students. With a coffee cup in one hand, he used the other to fist-bump just about each and every one of the youngsters who hope to have bright futures ahead of them.
A half hour or so later, he presented large checks — both figuratively and literally — to the school to benefit those students. The checks totaled $21.4 million and are going toward two big projects.
The school district will build a new career and technical education center on the grounds that contain the current Boyd County High School campus.
“For the announcement that was made to the Boyd County School District,” said Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins, “I want you to know this legislative team and this governor fought hard to make that happen — $10 million to build a new career and technical education center … to train the work force of the future, to bring the technology that’s needed to a new building, and then to renovate Cannonsburg Elementary. What better place to put your hard-earned tax dollars than to put it back into these kids.”
Superintendent Bill Boblett was thrilled at the announcement, and also that it was incorporated into such a monumental event for the county.
“It means a lot for Boyd County,” Boblett said. “… We’re also going to be bonding and putting another $10 million or so for a total of about $20 million (toward the career and technical education center). We’re going to build a 50,000-square-foot building and closing down the other one, which was built roughly in the 1960s or ’70s.
“We’re keeping our current programs and also looking to add industrial maintenance, and have electrician type of focus to it, and maybe some other pathways, too,” he added. “The new building is going to be great for our kids.”
Boblett said Boyd County hopes to bid sometime in late February or early March and break ground in May or June for the career and technical education center.
More than $11 million will go toward the Cannonsburg remodel. It will have the same timeline. According to Boblett, Cannonsburg students will be moved to the old high school, which they will share with preschoolers, until the project is completed.
While the projects will occur simultaneously, Boblett is a bit more concerned with the Cannonsburg timeline because it involves displaced kids.
Friday was a memorable day for many reasons, he said. The marching band, directed by John Johnson, performed The National Anthem prior to Revolutionary Racing’s groundbreaking.
“It was great because you get to come out and see the people making the difference at Boyd County — people in economic development,” Boblett said. “You had Judge-Executive (Eric) Chaney, of course the governor and Rocky, different legislators, and people in the community who are a lot of movers and shakers. They see our band and hear our band. They see our kids.”
Following the ceremony, members of the Revolutionary Racing team intermingled with Boyd County’s FFA (Future Farmers of America) group.
“They’re giving us a big donation toward our FFA,” Boblett said. “It’s just great. They’ll come back to the school and do a check presentation. It’s a significant amount.”