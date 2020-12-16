WURTLAND When marshmallows start flying around the homes of Wurtland Middle School students, their parents can blame teachers at the school.
And when parents realize their kids are developing valuable science and engineering skills while pelting one another with the soft white confections, they can thank the same teachers.
Materials and plans to build a marshmallow launcher are among the goodies in a big bag of winter activities the school is sending home with children for their winter break. The winter activity kits also include an award-winning juvenile mystery novel, ornaments and stickers, and a reading bingo card that challenges children to read during the break.
“Students haven't been in the building, and we miss our kids, and we wanted them to have something to do with their families," school counselor Amy Hieneman said. “We have been emphasizing grades, and we wanted to take a break from grades and focus on their mental health with some fun."
It is a project born in a school council meeting at which teachers bemoaned the absence of children and all the in-school activities they were missing out on. One mother said her usually lighthearted son had been less cheerful and that sparked the ideas, Hieneman said.
Teachers wanted to send home some holiday cheer, and at the same time wanted what they sent to help students keep their minds sharp. So they chose some items with curriculum in mind.
The package includes hot chocolate and the marshmallow launcher, which is a STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — activity.
And not to worry, it’s decidedly low-tech — craft sticks, rubber bands and a plastic spoon make up its components.
The novel is the award-winning “The Greenglass House,” and each copy comes with a sticker signed by the author, Kate Milford.
As incentive to build and try out the launcher, students are encouraged to document their construction in photos.
They can also complete the reading bingo challenges and document that photographically, and there will be awards for that when school resumes in January.
Each kit includes a handwritten, personalized note from teachers. The gesture is important in a time when distance keeps them apart from children, Hieneman said. "We want them to know we care about them," she said.