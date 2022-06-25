ASHLAND Anita Goodson received news from Dr. Larry Fields that brought her to tears: He’s retiring.
For the last 39 years, Fields has served as the Flatwoods woman’s primary physician.
“My son was admitted to Bellefonte with pneumonia and croop when he was 2,” Goodson, 60, said. “I was taking him to another doctor and he didn’t seem to be getting better.”
It was random that her son saw Fields, but it worked out perfectly.
“He’s a great doctor,” she said, adding she began seeing him herself, when she was 22 and six months pregnant with her second son. “I trust the man with my life. You become attached. It’s part of your life. You’re part of a family.”
But Fields said it was time to retire.
“I wanted to stop before somebody told me I should,” he said. “I’m just going to experience what it’s like not doing the same thing every day. The problem is I love it. I love what I do, so it’s going to be a big adjustment, but 40 years is enough.”
Fields, a Grayson native, said he was inspired to go into medicine by Harold Shufflebarger, his physician in his hometown.
“I knew I wanted to be a physician forever, after I knew I couldn’t play second base,” he said. “Dr. Shufflebarger was a very kind, caring, knowledgeable man who made you feel like things will be OK.”
After graduating from from the University of Kentucky Medical School in 1975, Fields did a residency in family medicine at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu in 1978 as part of his military obligation from serving in the ROTC. He spent a total of seven years in the military, living in various parts of the country. But he never doubted he would return to the Ashland area.
“I had other offers in different states but didn’t find any place more attractive than here. Not even close,” he said. “The opportunity here that was offered by Our Lady of Bellefonte was just beyond anything else anybody else had going. They were growing and expanding and welcoming.”
In addition, both of his parents and extended family lived in the area, and wife Judy’s family members were not too far away in Cincinnati.
Longtime patient Regina Sutton, 66, said news of Fields’s retirement made her sad. She said she began seeing Fields after her previous doctor left the practice and Fields took over; she’s been with him since Day 1 and he’s been with her through many ups and downs.
“I had one child at that time and ... decided not to go with pediatric route, so he was their doctor,” she said. “I was always very happy with him and trusted his judgment.”
She recalled his advice to take her son to a specialist in Louisville and his early diagnosis of her non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma as times when his good judgment was illustrated.
She also recalled his understanding during her divorce and when she had trouble paying her bills.
“He’s been there through thick and thin,” she said. “He’s like a family member. He’s always been there. I was shocked (when she learned of his retirement). I told him, ‘I’m a charter member. What am I going to do?’ I had expected he was going to retire at some point, but I was shocked. But I wish him the best in everything and I hope he gets to do all the things he said he wanted to do in retirement.”
The seven physicians at Family Medicine Center, where Fields practices, has about 10,000 active patients, he said. The center likely will not hire another doctor, Fields said, as other doctors will be able to absorb his patients. The center also will continue to take new patients.
The most common problems Fields saw in patients were high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.
“You see that combination 10 to 20 times a day, plus they have other things going on,” Fields said. “Normally during a visit, you take care of several problems, some of which are ongoing and some are new.
“My job is to try to keep you healthy and doing that by making sure the factors that are in our control are controlled to the point we can. That’s making sure pulse, blood pressure, sugar cholesterol and thyroid are not an issue.”
Despite seeing people having physical problems, Fields said he has enjoyed the kindness of his patients.
“You couldn’t find a better profession than being a family doctor,” he said. “Twenty-five or 30 times a day, you open a door and people are happy to see you. Some might hug you and smile. A few will kiss you. That’s pretty nice.”
He credits the staff he works with and his wife for giving him the support he needed throughout this career, allowing him to enjoy his patients.
“I appreciate my patients allowing me to be part of their lives,” he said. “It becomes more than a doctor/patient relationship. It’s more than that. As time goes by and you take care of two and three generations, you form a special bond.”
Golf tops Fields’s list of activities for retirement, followed by a little traveling. Calling his children and grandchildren “blessings,” he said he and his wife will continue to be active and will visit grandchildren in Atlanta and Charleston, and perhaps a daughter in Boston. “We’re going to be here in Ashland mostly,” he said. “We’ve got friends here.”