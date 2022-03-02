CATLETTSBURG Two bids for the proposed sports complex at Camp Landing are now under consideration, after being opened at the Boyd County Fiscal Court chambers on Tuesday.
Local contractor Debcon submitted a bid for $3,198,800, while Illinois-based Airzon Building Systems submitted a bid for $2,841,846, with options for an exterior band ($22,057), a touch screen ($1,006) and a $41,951 performance bond.
The bids were opened and read by Scott Noel, president and CEO of Lexington-based Summit Architectural Services. After opening the bids, Noel told Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney that the firm would look over the bids and submit a recommendation in anticipation for Monday’s meeting of the fiscal court.
Later, Chaney said the sports complex will not appear on Monday’s agenda, as it will not be a enough time for the commissioners to review the numbers between now and then.
Chaney said the bids came in “right around where we thought they would be,” calling the numbers pleasantly surprising. He said air domes — which are prefabricated — can cost roughly a quarter to a third of the cost of a brick-and-mortar sports arena.
“It’s still a lot of money, but it’s nowhere near the amount of a brick-and-mortar building,” Chaney said.
While not present at the meeting, Commissioner Larry Brown — who has voiced concerns in the past about using American Rescue Plan money to build the sports complex — said he the numbers quoted to him by a Daily Independent reporter were “less than I anticipated.”
“I thought it would be double that,” Brown said.
Brown said he still needs to study the bids before making a vote. In a text following the meeting, Chaney said the court has 90 days to act on the bids and “will be taking that time to review the bids and all are properly qualified.”
Chaney said while the court will be using portions of the American Rescue Plan funds to pay for the structure, “not a dime of taxpayer money” will be used to lease the land from Camp Landing owner Jason Camp. Camp could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Instead, Chaney said naming rights for the sports complex would be used to pay the rent on the land underneath. The numbers, the terms of the contract and who or what entity will have their name on the sports complex are still to be determined, Chaney said.
