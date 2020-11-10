SOUTH POINT More than 50 people turned out Saturday to the South Point park to celebrate Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.
Local community organizer Austin Johnson said before the election, he didn’t have much hope for a change in administrations — he figured the Blue Wall in the rust belt would crumble once again and Trump would glide handily into a second term.
“I was disappointed on Election Night, but when I woke up the next morning and saw Michigan and Wisconsin turn blue, I knew it was in the clutch,” Johnson said. “The Blue Wall held.”
With a Biden victory within reach, Johnson started putting together a celebratory event — but the delay in results out of Nevada and Pennsylvania, which kept Americans on both sides of the political aisle on their edge of their seats all week, delayed kicking off the bash.
Then around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Johnson said he was inside a Walmart when he heard the news: the “kid from Scranton” would be the 46th President of the United States.
Johnson said after picking up a few items from the store, he took to Facebook to let folks know the rally would be on. He then went to the park and started setting up for the event.
School teacher and Ashland resident Suzanne Griffith said when she first heard the news about Biden’s victory she cried tears of joy for half an hour.
She then got ready and went to the event, being one of the first to show up.
“It was a wonderful, joyous atmosphere,” Griffith said. “We were socially distant, but we danced and we cheered, then we drove around town. It was so good to celebrate with like-minded people.”
While Biden won Pennsylvania closely — the latest projections show less than 50,000 votes separating the two candidates — the tri-state area voted overwhelmingly for Trump. While Johnson said he hoped for a bigger turnout, he knew Biden isn’t the most popular guy in Lawrence County, Ohio.
“Trump won big here, so while I expected more people, I knew it wouldn’t be too many,” Johnson said. “The thing is, being a Democrat in Lawrence County is a hushed thing around here. I’m hoping something like this will show people that we’re out here.”
Griffith said while she’s heard of people feeling intimidated into keeping quiet about their Democratic leanings this election cycle, she’s a “proud Democrat” who “isn’t intimidated by anyone.”
“I’m 56 years old and I am who I am. I don’t let outside forces impact me,” Griffith said. “How other people felt about the victory didn’t stop my joy. It’s all about seeking out other people who feel the way you feel.”
Johnson called the results a “victory for all Americans — the atmosphere has been so horrible and toxic, we can finally breathe.”
“I hope to see character, morals and decency restored to the White House,” Johnson said. “We’re divided and not listening to each other. It’s killing our democracy.”
Griffith said she hopes to see “more compromise out of Biden.”
“He’s even-keeled and disciplined by the things that have happened in his life,” Griffith said. “We need somebody who is a uniter and that’s what he is. He’s going to be uplifting.”
But unification between the two political tribes isn’t just a president’s job, according to Johnson.
“What I learned with this is America is not as racist as I thought it was,” Johnson said. “Maybe there’s something I can do on my part to talk to those on the other side of this. How I have seen a Trump supporter is a supporter of all the -phobics and the -isms. It’s the party of hate and doesn’t want change. But I have Republican family and I’m going to try being more friendly about how I talk to them about politics.”
(606) 326-2653 |