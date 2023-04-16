ASHLAND A generous donation by the United Trappers of Kentucky to Highlands Museum and Discovery Center will ensure children will get a real "feel" of the natural world around them.
Tables inside Highland's conference room were topped with a plethora of pelts, skulls and furs of animals found around the region on Friday afternoon.
In addition to the furs, amongst the endowment were large taxidermies including a beaver, a blonde raccoon and a coyote.
Highlands Director Kim Jenkins was put in touch with the United Trappers of Kentucky after discussing the natural world and the importance of exposing children to it, whether inside the museum or in their classrooms.
While still a work in progress, Jenkins said she plans to offer the traveling exhibit of animals and furs in the form of a workshop to after school programs, summer programs or during field trips to the museum.
"We have different options to chose from; this is just another option," Jenkins said.
"We were delighted to hook up with these guys from the Fur Trapper Association," Jenkins added.
Jenkins elaborated that after discussing a natural history exhibit called "Tree Tops," with Conservationist Buddy Grayson, she was put in contact with the group.
Hailing from Alexandria, members of the Fur Trappers dropped off quite the haul last week, including pelts from red and gray foxes, muskrats, mink, beaver, opossum, bobcat, coyote and skunk, according to United Trappers of Kentucky Vice President Chet Hayes.
The outdoor organization emphasizes on conservation and educating children on the natural landscape and the creatures that inhabit it.
"We appreciate the things we understand, and forget or ignore the things we don't," Hayes said. "It's important to keep ecology in the forefront of our minds."
With the ever-changing landscape and humankind's impact on the environment, Hayes said children should understand how to manage what they have.
"Being outdoors is good for human health. Solitude, sunshine, peace, separation from so many things. It's important to be outdoors and appreciate it not only to have a good life, but these kids specifically need to understand the dynamics of wildlife management," Hayes said.
"The youngsters don't spend time outdoors. They've never had a relative or a friend to flip over rocks to look for newts, crawdads or snakes. They spend too much time indoors. Social media, video games ... it's a whole generation being moved away from appreciation of the outdoors," Hayes continued.
Hayes said he and his team assist in making game and conservation laws as well as protecting and managing species, such as deer, by preventing crop damage and overpopulation.
Like Jenkins, Hayes said now is the time to reestablish the importance and awareness of the natural ecosystem through exhibits such as the one that will be available to area children soon.
"I'd like to convey how much we appreciate these guys and their generosity in helping to facilitate a new hands-on workshop to acquaint our area kids with the wildlife all around them," Jenkins said.
Jenkins emphasized that children are welcome to touch and feel the pelts or furs to truly get the hands-on experience.
Hayes said last week was his first trip to Highlands Museum and Discovery Center. "I think it really is a Kentucky treasure. We were really sold on Kim and the rest of the staff. I look forward to seeing what they have and what they're going to do."
