CANNONSBURG Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney shared an announcement on social media that he called “huge news” regarding Sandy’s Racing & Gaming.
BetMGM, a well-known sports betting and iGaming operator, and Revolutionary Racing Kentucky announced on Monday a market access agreement allowing BetMGM to bring its online and retail sports betting platform to Kentucky once legalize sports betting launches, according to a press release.
“Big things happening in Boyd County!” Chaney said.
Sports wagering will take effect on Sept. 7, when the NFL season begins.
Earlier this summer, the Kentucky Racing Commission approved pari-mutuel wagering to begin Sept. 7 for retail at in-person locations such as tracks, its extension facilities and simulcast venues. Regulations for mobile operations will start on Sept. 28.
BetMGM will offer online sports betting capabilities as soon as Kentucky’s regulated market commences and pending licensure and regulatory approval, according to the release.
Sandy’s Racing & Gaming, a $75 million facility under construction in Cannonsburg, is set to open this fall, while a quarter horse race track and equestrian center adjacent to the gaming facility is scheduled to have its first races in 2025.
“We promised to bring a world-class facility to Ashland and wanted a world-class partner for online sports wagering across the Commonwealth and at our sportsbook young,” said Revolutionary Racing CEO Prentice Salter. “We’ve got that with BetMGM.”
BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt called Revolutionary Racing an “ideal partner.”
