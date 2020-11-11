ASHLAND It was December 1968 when Gary D. Ingram joined the Air Force.
“It was after the Tet Offensive,” Ingram recalled. The Tet Offensive was a series of coordinated surprise attacks by the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War in which thousands of American soldiers were killed.
“I had completed my associate’s degree at Ashland Community College, and I didn’t know what I wanted to get into or where I wanted to work, so I decided to go (into the Air Force),” he said, noting the GI benefits allowed him to go to college for free later. “And I thought, if you weren’t in school, you were going to get drafted and then you were 99% going to Vietnam.”
Volunteering was the obvious choice to Ingram.
He said he didn’t really get homesick — maybe a little during basic training and tech school — even though he was away for about a year when he first joined.
“I lucked out,” he said. “You don’t usually get to pick where you want to go when you’re a young enlisted man. I knew no way was I going to get to stay in the states, so I volunteered for Europe.”
Ingram was a communications specialist with the title of tech controller and assigned to Germany.
“I was there three years. I loved it,” he said. His work was at an Autobahn switching center, part of an international communications system used by the military.
“We had access to the world,” Ingram said, noting that included the White House.
He also had a way to give other soliders a boost by picking a random number and helping the soldier get patched in to call his family.
He said he considers his service “boring” compared to many others who saw action, but he had a great experience that prepared him for the rest of his life.
“I had all kinds of job offers from AT&T and others,” he said. “There was actually a switch almost identical to the one I ran and I looked at those jobs, but left it up to my wife (to decide whether they would leave Ashland).”
He also was offered a job at Armco Steel, where he worked while attending ACC, and he even considered re-enlisting for two years, but ultimately he left the Air Force in 1972 and took a job with the hometown steel maker, retiring from there as foreman on the Amanda Furnace.
He said he didn’t encounter any protesters upon coming home, but he knows some did.
“Those guys coming back into California paid the penalty for that,” he said, noting he believes patriotism didn’t really become serious in the United States until after 9/11.
He recommends military service to any young person.
“The military was the best thing I ever did,” he said, noting young people in Germany were required to do two years of military when they turned 18. “Being in the military, you will grow up and it’ll make a man out of you because you’ll have responsibility. You don’t have Mommy to help you or to fold your clothes for you. ... It was the best thing that ever happened to me.”
