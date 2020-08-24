It was hardly a ringing endorsement, but Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday he will not overrule the decision of the KHSAA Board of Control to allow mandatory fall sports practices this week and competition the first full week of September.
"We're not going to overturn that decision," Beshear said of the Board of Control's 16-2 vote Thursday to begin the return to full-fledged fall action. "And it's not because I think that it is a good decision or a wise decision, but if we're gonna defeat this virus, we need people other than me or up here all over Kentucky taking responsibility to make good and wise decisions."
After the board rejected two options on Thursday to again postpone practices and games and endorsed the plan in place to begin now, practices got underway Monday for all fall sports except golf, which held its first competitions July 31. Football games begin Sept. 11, and soccer, volleyball, cross country and field hockey competition can get going Sept. 7.
Beshear noted that the guidance in place for slowing the spread of COVID-19 -- specifically, social distancing of six feet and wearing masks -- remains vital to allowing fall sports to go on.
"This can't be like some of the youth sports, where everybody said, we'll agree to anything, and then the next day weren't doing them," Beshear said at his regular COVID-19-related press briefing in Frankfort. "The referees, the athletic directors and everybody else should be watching every single event, and the moment that something isn't done right, shut it down.
"You can't have a football team or a soccer team or anybody else in a locker room. That is absolutely avoidable. You can't have a coach without a mask screaming in somebody's face -- in a positive way, of course. That can't happen either. We can't have parents in stands ... without wearing masks."
State public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack hammered those points home.
"If you go to school and if you want to stay in school, it's everybody's obligation to make sure folks socially distance, wear a mask and wash your hands, and follow the rules," Stack said, "because if we don't, what's gonna happen -- and I think the governor, the odds are in his favor that he's gonna be correct on this -- football's gonna start, kids are gonna start getting infected, people are gonna get concerned and scared, things are gonna get shut down and the rest of the sporting teams lose their season, too."
Beshear said it is "incumbent" on school superintendents and coaches to use "responsible decision-making with as much information as we can give."
"Every program that's gonna start up, I want you to really think," Beshear said, "are we testing our athletes? Are we doing everything that it takes to keep them safe? Are we putting them first?"
The governor also called for transparency from everyone involved.
"Everybody has to work with their local health departments," Beshear said. "Whether or not there's a big game coming up doesn't mean you get to argue with somebody over how many people are quarantined. Don't do that and don't try that, not with the health of the kids on the line."
KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said the association is "pleased with the faith (Beshear) has shown in our local schools and communities to manage this additional challenge."
"I believe with the summer program we structured, our 280 schools and their 18 sports and sport-activities have shown they are able to balance the requirements of this pandemic with the needs of the students to participate," Tackett said. "It won’t look like last school year or next school year, but the kids get to try and play, and for that we are grateful. (Beshear) and the lieutenant governor (Jacqueline Coleman) have listened to us on numerous occasions as we have advocated and listened to all of our constituents, and they deserve the chance to make this work."
Local coaches surveyed were pleased with the announcement.
"We're practicing and it's staying that way for now," Greenup County football coach Zack Moore said. "So I'm happy."
Added Paintsville volleyball coach Dawn Kinner: "We are very excited that our student-athletes have been given the opportunity to play. They have worked extremely hard this offseason, and we are thankful that the governor is allowing us to move forward."
Rowan County football coach Kelly Ford is on the same page.
"I am very happy we still get to go practice and get all our kids together again," Ford said. "I really hope we get this season in for our kids and those seniors."
