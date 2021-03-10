RUSSELL Standing in front of the KDMC Pavilion, Gov. Andy Beshear selected a sports analogy to summarize where Kentucky stands today in the battle against COVID-19.
“We’re in the fourth quarter, and the concept we would just throw away all the safeguards before everybody’s been vaccinated would be dangerous and deadly,” Beshear said. “You’re going to see us be thoughtful. You’re going to see us be incremental. We’re going to loosen up as we go. We’re going to make sure everybody gets over that finish line with us.”
Beshear stopped by the Pavilion, a former Our Lady of Bellefonte building that King’s Daughters Medical Center purchased for $3 million back in January, on Wednesday afternoon as part of a visit to eastern Kentucky — he traveled to Hazard later to provide an update on the commonwealth’s storm-relief efforts.
Beshear toured the Pavilion, greeting Kentuckians as they rolled up their sleeves for doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
KDMC has administered around 40,000 doses, overall (including first and second), according to CEO Kristie Whitlatch — 23,000 people have received vaccines from KDMC, either at the Pavilion or at locations in Carter and Lawrence counties in Kentucky.
Rocky Adkins, Beshear’s senior adviser, and Beshear praised the key role KDMC has played throughout the year-old pandemic — the first case in Kentucky was logged on March 6, 2020. The Pavilion is one of 567 vaccination sites across the Bluegrass State.
“King’s Daughter(s) has been a key partner, a linchpin for health care and indeed employement for this region,” Beshear said. “At the beginning of the pandemic, this region was facing losing a major hospital (OLBH), and (KDMC) was already making plans to make sure they at least lessened that blow.”
Beshear used the words “divine” and “fate” in describing the hospital’s purchase and immediate utilization of the Pavilion.
Tears welled up in Whitlatch’s eyes.
“It makes me really emotional because we have so many good people,” she said. “It has not been without trial and error and really good people who are willing to do anything to help our community. With the COVID infection, patients in the hospital and incredible death we witnessed, it’s been very emotionally difficult.
“But this is awesome,” she continued, referring to the mass inoculation in Russell. “It’s great to see what we can do. We have 50 volunteers a day, and we’re working Tuesday through Sunday. ... It has been awe-inspiring to see members of the community to step up.”
Cases have continuously declined over the last several weeks in Kentucky. As of Wednesday afternoon, the state had recorded 411,917 cases of coronavirus and 4,850 COVID-positive deaths. The positivity rate is 3.94% in Kentucky, and just 3.2% at KDMC — at its peak, it was 16% at KDMC, according to Dr. Patrick Villafuerte, medical director of infection control and antibiotic stewardship.
Beshear has been methodical and meticulous in his approach to combatting the virus. That won’t change now. The mask mandate, for instance, is still firmly in place.
“Eliminating a mask mandate now is reckless, will cost the loss of lives right at the end; and we are so close,” Beshear said. “Eliminating all rules and regulations is against everything the CDC and every other medical expert would say. In Kentucky, we’ve done better than most because we’ve followed the science, and we haven’t been afraid to do something unpopular if it saves lives. We’re going to continue to do that.”
Beshear said the commonwealth has received 36,500 initial doses of Johnson & Johnson, which “is a game-changer,” he said.
He said that will only ramp up. As for discerning between the two-shot Pfizer, the two-dose Moderna and the one-hit Johnson & Johnson, he said, “take whichever vaccine is being offered. They’re all effective, they all prevent death, they all prevent hospitalizations. They’re all winners.”
