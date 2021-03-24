Gov. Andy Beshear will veto legislation enabling scholarship tax credits for private schools, saying it would drain millions of dollars from public education.
The credits would take the form of education opportunity accounts that could pay for private school tuition and other expenses. The measure limits the credits to counties with 90,000 and above population.
“If it becomes law, the measure would greatly harm public education in Kentucky by taking money away from public schools and sending it to unaccountable private organizations with little oversight,” Beshear said in a news conference Wednesday.
The legislation would divert up to $25 million to private schools, establishing private educational institutions that could use the money without oversight, he said.
The measure does not require certification, background checks or licensing for educational service providers who would receive the money, Kentucky Education Association President Eddie Campbell said.
It also would pit public schools against each other, according to Kentucky Association of School Superintendents executive director Jim Flynn.
“A privatized free-market education system only creates unhealthy competition that stifles collaboration and sharing among schools, leading to greater segregation, more concentration of poverty, and ultimately widens the gap between the haves and the have-nots, creating winners and losers among students and schools,” he said.
Because it is restricted to high-population counties, it harms rural schools, according to Beshear.
“At a time we should be investing in public education in our rural communities, House Bill 563 does the exact opposite,” Beshear said.
Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass called the legislation “deeply flawed” and said lawmakers should “slow down and approach this enormously consequential issue more thoughtfully and with greater transparency.”
The bill may become law anyway if Beshear’s veto is overridden when the General Assembly reconvenes next week. The legislation had passed on a one-vote margin with five lawmakers absent.
Kentucky law requires a simple majority to override a veto.