MOREHEAD Gov. Andy Beshear's most recent trip to the eastern Kentucky coal fields included a trip to Rowan County to present large checks for clean water and support for local non-profits on Monday.
Inside Morehead's newly constructed police station, Beshear announced Kentucky's economy ranked No. 2 in per capita economic development in the entire country.
"That just means we're creating rural jobs and creating good jobs all across Kentucky," Beshear said.
Since taking office, Beshear said the state had received $26 billion in investments and 48,000 new jobs — 74 of which in Rowan County.
"You helped power this country," Beshear said. "You powered the industrial revolution and created the strongest middle class the world has ever seen. You powered us through two world wars and I think now the state and the country need to be here for eastern Kentucky just like eastern Kentucky has for the rest of the country."
With Kentucky's "rainy day funds" well-padded, according to Beshear, the state can now focus on infrastructure to funnel even more jobs into Rowan County.
"Water is a big part of that. Clean drinking water is a basic human right," Beshear said, adding that investing in water proves capacity capability to outside investors.
With a clean water initiative, Beshear said $450 million was committed to clean drinking water, providing more than 4,400 homes in the state that previously had no access. More than 88,000 homes and businesses across the Commonwealth received improved services, according to Beshear.
The governor presented a $815,585 grant to the Morehead Utility Plant Board for upgrades to the water distribution center.
"This is going to help us continue the project of removing lead and copper that have been in the infrastructure for years," Chairman Russ Ward said.
"Not only will we be protected moving forward, but we'll know that our children — which are our future, are going to have clean, safe drinking water," Ward added.
But the large checks were far from finished.
More than $200,000 from the Non-Profit Assistance Fund appropriated by the General Assembly was divided between five local non-profits.
"Our non-profits are filled with special people — people doing God's work day in and day out, serving the lost, the lonely, the left-behind," Beshear said.
Non-profit recipients acknowledged on Monday were Frontier Housing, The Salvation Army and Domestic Violence Emergency Services of Gateway.
