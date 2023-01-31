CANNONSBURG Gov. Andy Beshear made rounds in Boyd County on Monday, making one last stop to address a group he believes has been disregarded for far too long: Kentucky educators.
As buses, pickup lines and herds of teenagers weaved in and out of a clogged parking lot during dismissal time at Boyd County High School, two black SUVs fit for a politician sat idling at the entrance of the school.
After a presentation of colors by Boyd County High School’s Navy JROTC, Superintendent Bill Boblett introduced Beshear inside the auditorium.
Beshear addressed the hardships educators have faced since the beginning of his first term.
Teachers and administrators in the audience were celebrated for their ability to pivot to online instruction during COVID-19 and the traumatized and falling- behind students they inherited as schools reopened their doors.
Beshear believes that without proper funding and support provided for public schools and educators, all the effort to bring in industry to the area were null and void.
“Economic development begins in the classroom,” Beshear said, further discussing that while the state had put up impressive numbers in job growth opportunities, teacher pay had slipped from 42nd in the country to 44th.
An eruption of applause occurred when Beshear said teachers should be able to provide for their families with one job, adding that inflation had hit educators particularly hard, affecting their buying ability.
“(Teachers) shouldn’t choose between feeding families and doing what they love,” Beshear said.
Beshear also added 11,000 teacher vacancies across the state is crippling to public schools, stating that every position and every person in a school building are vital in providing students with the education they deserve.
Beshear presented the main components of his Education First plan: a 5% pay raise for teachers, universal Pre-K and funded further education for educators that the state requires.
“Not only can we afford these things, we can’t afford not to,” Beshear said.
In the aftermath of the pandemic, students across the Commonwealth are struggling, but Beshear said “learning loss is not something to beat ourselves up about ... Can’t catch a kid up on math without a math teacher and you can’t catch a kid up on reading without an English teacher.”
Beshear said valuable and talented educators are leaving the profession en masse due to lack of support from a general assembly that won’t increase pay or provide resources for teachers, telling legislators to “get in the game.”
To further combat the struggles of students, Beshear believes in a universal, state-funded pre-K, calling it “a win.”
Beshear said that based on early childhood research, the majority of Kentuckians can’t afford to send their child to Pre-K.
According to Beshear, when Washington D.C. implemented a funded Pre-K, 9% was added to the work force in just one year.
Alluding to a $2 billion in excess funds, Beshear said it’s entirely affordable.
‘Be good people first’
John Johnson, Boyd County High School’s band director for 17 years, took the stage following Beshear, telling the crowd, “It’s not just about No. 2 pencils.”
Johnson told of the longstanding tradition at Boyd County.
During graduation ceremonies, graduates are given a flower and instructed to “take a flower to who helped you graduate.”
Johnson said students would typically give the flower to their parent, guardian and sometimes teachers.
When one student approached Johnson, he said, “I almost didn’t make it,” as he handed over the flower.
But Johnson didn’t believe the student, telling him he had great grades.
“You don’t understand. I almost didn’t make it,” Johnson recalled the student saying. “I planned to end my life.”
Johnson said the boy told him that on the day he planned to end his life, he had performed particularly well that day in class and Johnson invited him to a one-on-one session the following morning.
Johnson said since that day his classroom door is open year-round before school, for any student to come and play.
“That man is now a public school teacher,” Johnson said through tears.
“Be good people first; if we learn, that’s extra,” Johnson said of his philosophy on teaching, reminding the crowd that educators are more than regurgitators of curriculum and standardized testing.
‘In crisis mode’
Tracy Salyers, an educator for 25 years and counselor for the last three followed Johnson at the podium, saying she was thankful for an administration that “has our back.”
“Our kids are struggling,” Salyers said, stating 20% of students are experiencing mental health issues including trauma, anxiety and depression.
“We are in crisis mode,” Salyers said, announcing that she was also thankful for a school district that puts emphasis on prioritizing mental health of students.
Salyers said she had hopes that proper financing on the state level would fill some of those 11,000 vacancies, allowing the school to function at proper ratios of staff to students — including those that aid in student’s mental health.
Following Salyers, Beshear announced Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, a public school educator herself.
Coleman said she has been committed to education from the very beginning, again reiterating that the future of Kentucky’s economy, begins in the classroom.
“Our future job creators are paying out of their own pocket,” Coleman said of teachers having to provide materials for their own classrooms.
“Two-thirds of our kindergarteners are ill-prepared,” Coleman said, addressing the importance of universal Pre-K, which she believes will eliminate a “competitive disadvantage.”
Coleman said her focus is putting students first, supporting the people that pour into students and ensuring schools have the resources to do what they’ve been asked to do.
Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins closed the visit by discussing recent economic development and manufactures that have selected Boyd County as its home, again reiterating that a future work force is vital to further growth in the state.
“Get engaged in conversation. I’m fired up and ready to go,” Adkins said.