FRANKFORT Boyd and Greenup counties are among the 26 counties for which Gov. Andy Beshear has requested federal funding.
President Joe Biden recently granted Beshear’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Now Beshear is requesting federal funding to assist counties severely impacted by the Feb. 27-March 14 flooding.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, Beshear has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to conduct damage assessments in the following 26 counties that also reported significant damages to residences: Anderson, Bell, Boyd, Calloway, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Todd, Warren and Woodford.
“Impacted Kentuckians in these counties are in dire need of individual assistance in the aftermath of this historic flood event that has already totaled more than $72 million in damages,” Beshear said. “We have taken quick action to request more federal funding for more counties impacted to make sure we help affected people and businesses get back to their lives and livelihoods.”
Residents with questions or additional reports of flood damage should contact their local county emergency management agency, stated the governor’s office. Following FEMA’s assessment, which will take place in the next several weeks, a determination will be made on each county’s eligibility to participate.
Biden’s recent action makes federal funding available to help individuals and communities in the counties of Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Marion and Powell recover from the severe storms, flooding and mudslides that occurred at the end of the winter season.
This is the largest award for displaced individuals from damages to homes since a massive flooding event impacted the state in May 2010, when more than 4,200 structures were affected. In this case, counties have reported more than 1,200 instances of damage to infrastructure, debris removal and emergency measures, costing more than $72 million, according to the news release.