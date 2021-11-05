Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday presented $9,280,350 to Lawrence County Schools to support the renovation and expansion of the county’s vocational school.
“Our economy is on fire. Manufacturing and technology are moving the commonwealth forward. So now more than ever, Kentucky needs a multifaceted and skilled workforce to support this development,” said Beshear. “Career and technical education is an essential part of building that workforce and giving each of our students a strong foundation.”
In the project funding application, school officials say the current Career and Technical Education program is held within a few classrooms in the current county high school. Because of limited space, the course offerings and student enrollment are also limited. The renovation and building expansion will change that. When finished, there will be new and improved spaces for agricultural education, computer science, coal technology, construction and carpentry, along with a greenhouse and distance-learning lab.
“This grant will give us the opportunity to enhance the career and technical programs that we currently offer at Lawrence County High School while adding a computer science pathway and a distance learning lab,” said Dr. Robbie Fletcher, Lawrence County Schools superintendent. “We are thankful for these funds that will help us in accomplishing our mission to personalize learning that inspires students to dream, challenges students to persist and equips students to succeed.”
On Sept. 1, as part of his Better Kentucky Plan, Gov. Beshear awarded Kentucky school districts $75 million to upgrade Local Area Vocational Education Centers. The grants were approved by the Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission Board.
Schools applied for up to $10 million in assistance. Lawrence County is one of nine schools awarded funds. The other districts are Magoffin County, Christian County, Bardstown Independent, Johnson County, Fayette County, Knox County, Trigg County and Ballard County.