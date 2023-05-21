ASHLAND Gov. Andy Beshear is blazing a campaign trail via bus as he gears up to take on Republican Daniel Cameron in a 2023 race that may hold insight of the turnout in the 2024 presidential election.
On his latest stop, Beshear visited Ashland and was welcomed by a decent-sized crowd of cheering voters.
"Gov. Beshear has been a tireless advocate for our great state, working day and night to ensure the health, safety and prosperity of every single Kentuckian," said Mayor Matt Perkins prior to Beshear's arrival.
Perkins voiced support for Beshear, alluding to the natural and biological disasters the governor has run across during his four-year term so far. "He guided us through our darkest of times and emerged as a beacon of hope for our state," he said.
Perkins added he had never seen a state politician in Boyd County as many times as he has seen Beshear.
Those in attendance watched the street above from the lobby of the downtown Delta Hotel and erupted into repeated chants of "Andy! Andy!" when the large bus idled off Winchester Avenue.
In tow, Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman addressed the crowd first.
Coleman started off with emphasis.
"You know it's an election year because our teachers are under attack yet again. ... Our opponent has dusted off Matt Bevin's old playbook. ... It didn't work last time and it's not going to work this time," she said, earning applause from those toting "Teachers For Beshear" signs.
Adkins, who requires little introduction on this side of the Commonwealth, said, "To have courage and backbone to get us through the last three and a half years — the most challenging times, the most difficult times of most of our lifetimes — it took leadership."
"He took all the criticism. ... He stood strong and protected our people and made sure to give you the facts every day," Adkins said. "He had the backbone and courage to stand up against those that were not standing up for him."
Additional chants echoed as the governor took the podium. "Even with all that adversity, I have never been more excited. I have never been more optimistic about what the future is going to bring to ... this part of Kentucky," Beshear said.
Jane Delaney, pro tem President of the Young Democrats of Northeast Kentucky, feels confident that this end of Kentucky will show up for Beshear.
"Last election, Charles Booker saw the largest Democratic turnout," Delaney said, adding she believes that Beshear's higher profile on this end of the state will draw even more young people to the polls.
"There's no hope anymore," Delaney said. "He's (Beshear) bringing that back to Boyd."
When asked how he planned to appeal to individuals who have lost hope in politicians, Beshear said he's working to build a brighter future for those people regardless.
"Now's the chance to be a part of it," Beshear said, adding because late politics has centered around hatred and division, now's the time to reframe the narrative by changing those politics toward compassion.
Following a short meet-and-greet, Beshear and his team were back on the road, having already traveled to western and northern counties. Saturday's agenda included Morehead, Ashland and Pikeville.
(606) 326-2652 |