MOREHEAD Access to local medical care is coming to Morgan County.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, brought more than $3.5 million in state funding for Rowan and Morgan counties, including money to help St. Claire Regional Medical Center build an $11 million clinic in West Liberty. Called St Claire Healthcare-West Liberty, the downtown building will be completed in 2024.
“People like my dad, for instance, see a specialist at St. Claire,” said former county judge-executive and state representative,Jon Will Stacy, whose family is donating the land. Stacy said his father is 98, and finding medical treatment in his hometown is a big deal.
When fully operational, the clinic will employ approximately 30 staff members with an average annual wage of $90,000. There will be 14 exam/procedure rooms, patients will have access to primary care services, a retail pharmacy and a rotation of specialty practices.
Some of the funding for the project came from USDA Emergency Rural Health Care Grant.
The clinic will serve as a new clinical rotation site to educate and train future health care professionals including residents and medical students, pharmacists and more.
Donald Lloyd II, President and CEO of St Claire HealthCare, said the need for a clinic in Morgan County has been long overdue.
“Kentucky has had a historic prevalence of chronic health conditions and we believe that it is incumbent upon us to find solutions to do that,” said Lloyd. “As a health care provider alone, we cannot do it by ourselves so these partnerships and these collaborations we’re developing with people across a broad spectrum of expertise are enabling us to bring services to the population closer to where the population is.”
The St. Claire HealthCare Academic-Practice Scholarship is an opportunity for the organization to support Maysville Community and Technical College in Morehead by expanding access to quality education and employment for students. The program provides innovative training opportunities for students and have qualified graduates enter the work force at St. Claire HealthCare.
“On any given day we have 80 learners somewhere on our campuses doing training and those are not only clinical, but it could be nonclinical educational opportunities,” said Lloyd. “We have a very large and growing internship program with the College of Business, for instance, and for us education is just as big of a part of our mission as it is providing clinical care.”
In July, St. Claire HealthCare and Edgewater Recovery Center announced a new partnership designed to address the comprehensive medical needs of individuals in recovery by ensuring those living with substance abuse disorder are provided the same high-quality care as other communities.
As both Beshear and Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins agreed on, no one in eastern Kentucky will be left behind anymore.
“Every single one of these announcements are partnerships that lift every single family up. Not one of them is red or blue. Not one of them is Democrat or Republican,” said Beshear. “It’s part of an envision an effort that recognizes that we have so much in common and there is so much that we can work on towards that lift every single family up and leave no family behind.”
Grants that were passed out during the press conference on the Morehead Campus of the Maysville Community and Technical College:
• Expansion of Morehead-Rowan County Regional Airport: $648,184
• Tourism Marketing Funding for Morehead-Rowan County Tourism: $207,467
• Morgan County Fiscal Court: $17,582
• Cybersecurity Grant for the region: $67,000
• Kentucky Product Development Initiative Funding: $4.6 million
• Rowan County Senior Center Award: $750,000
• Transportation Award to repair Clear Fork Road in Rowan County: $252,000.
• Energy and Environment Cabinet Awards: $9,500
• Cleaner Water Program Grant for the city of West Liberty: $803,000
The governor also awarded $204,000 to the Morehead-Rowan-MSU Community Recycling Center.