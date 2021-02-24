Gov. Andy Beshear has recommended all Kentucky schools resume or expand in-person classes starting Monday now that the COVID-19 infection rate has dropped.
Beshear made the recommendation in an executive order this week that calls for resumption of face-to-face instruction while maintaining pandemic safety precautions such as masking and social distancing.
“It’s going to be incredibly important, especially for districts that may go back for the first time, that this is strictly enforced,” Beshear said.
His recommendation includes private schools.
It is a recommendation that will have minimal effect on Northeast Kentucky schools, most of which already had plans in place to ramp back up to full-week in-person classes.
However, local officials say the order brings some clarification and reassures them that they are making valid decisions.
“We had already started plans for most of those things, but with the executive order, it makes it a little more clear and that’s what I appreciate,” said Boyd County Superintendent Bill Boblett.
Beshear chose the date because it is seven days after school staffers will have received their second COVID-19 vaccinations.
School districts also will no longer have to abide by requirements tied to the color-coded county incidence maps, according to the order. However, district officials should keep track of new case rates and consider scaling back or cutting out in-person instruction or activities in the event of a spike in case rates.
The statewide case incidence map on Wednesday showed Boyd County with 19.6 new cases per day per hundred thousand population over the past seven days, Carter with 16.5 and Greenup with 20.8. all well below the red stage that previously called for virtual only.
“It solidifies that we are on the right path and making good decisions,” Greenup Superintendent Traysea Moresea said. Her district already had been planning to return to four-day-per-week in-person classes from a two-day-per-week hybrid plan.
That leaves Wednesdays for deep cleaning, tutoring and recovery sessions, she said.
Beshear called on schools to check ventilation systems and safety measures, and to reduce density — the number of persons in a given area — in classrooms, hallways, buses and other areas.
The requirement to offer fully virtual instruction will continue for the rest of the school year.
The order comes just after the U.S. Department of Education said schools will have to administed accountabillity tests this spring, a step that had been anticipated.
Testing is important this year to provide data on how the pandemic has affected learning and to identify measures to overcome education deficits, according to education department officials.
The department urged states to find ways to be flexible, such as using a shortened test, which the Kentucky Department of Education has already prepared.
In Kentucky, the testing plan includes flexible test windows, reduced time for assessment administration, and a small-group option for virtual students to take in-person tests.