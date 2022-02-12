IRONTON The Beo String Quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at First Presbyterian Church of Ironton, the opening concert of the Ironton Council for the Arts’ 2022 portion of their 2021-22 subscription concert series.
The Pittsburgh quartet, which includes violinists Jason Neukon and Andrew Giordano, violist Sean Neukon and cellist Ryan Ash, is in its sixth season. The group has performed more than 100 concert works in the United States and Europe and has many recordings and videos to its credit. Shows incorporate electronics, video projects and other technology.
Music education outreach is essential to the quartet’s vision. Each show is designed to teach real chamber music skills and a love for classical music to students ranging from beginners to pre-professionals.
For more information, visit www.beostringquartet.com/.
Admission is $15; tickets will be available at the performance, and students will be admitted free. Masks are highly recommended and social distancing guidelines will be practiced.