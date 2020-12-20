Come January, Rep. Danny Bentley, of Russell, will be chair of the Budget Review Subcommittee on Health and Family Services.
Bentley will also serve as a member of the Appropriations and Revenue, Banking and Insurance, Health and Family Services and Local Government committees when the Kentucky General Assembly convenes in early January, according to an announcement from the office of House Speaker David Osborne on Friday.
“I continue to be committed to serving out the country’s founding ideals while fighting for the future of our commonwealth,” Bentley said. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of the 98th District on these committees for another session and will strive to continue pushing Kentucky forward.”
Members of the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee and its budget review subcommittees fulfill the legislature’s only constitutional obligation — crafting budgets for the state’s executive, judicial and legislative branches. The committee also levies state taxes and sets state tax policy. Members also deal with audits performed for state purposes. The Banking and Insurance Committee addresses legislation aimed at keeping funds invested in Kentucky banks, credit unions and other financial institutions safe, as well as ensuring that state laws adequately address the various types of insurers operating in Kentucky.
Members of the Health and Family Services Committee work on public policy that determines how the state addresses health care, public assistance programs like Medicaid, SNAP, WIC, foster and adoptive care, mental health, substance abuse and medical providers. The committee’s work in public health will be particularly important as the state continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Local Government Committee members consider legislation that deals with the officers, organization, governing and financing of city and county governments. Committee members are also responsible for how state laws address the administration of public works and public safety programs.
“Committee assignments are always a difficult task, but more so this year because we have an exceptional class of first-term legislators as well as the veteran lawmakers who have proven experience shaping good long-term public policy,” Osborne said. “The House Majority Caucus remains committed to making this state the best place to live and work. While the pandemic may have forced us to shift focus, for now, we are still committed to our long-term mission.”
The legislature is scheduled to convene the 2021 Regular Session on Jan. 5. While the state budget will dominate the agenda, legislators are also expected to devote time to legislation to help strengthen the economy.
The state’s 98th House District includes Greenup County and a portion of Boyd County.