FRANKFORT Speaker of the House David Osborne, R-Prospect, has appointed Representative Dr. Danny Bentley, R-Russell, to the Substance Use and Recover Task Force, according to a press release.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the state on his task force,” Bentley said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in identifying substance abuse supports and treatments that will aid Kentucky individuals and families in long-lasting recovery.”
Bentley will be part of an eight-member task force. The force’s role is reviewing all substance use recovery grants in Kentucky, including the University of Kentucky HEALing grant and the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort. The team will discuss the usage of Medicaid funds for addiction treatment during incarceration and will provide recommendations to the Legislative Research Commission, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and the Education Workforce Development Cabinet, according to the release.
Bentley serves on the Health and Family Services Committee, the Appropriations and Revenue Committee and the Local Government Committee.
“Rep. Bentley brings a wealth of knowledge to this task force from his experiences being a pharmacist,” Osborne said. “He knows first hand the dangers of overprescribing prescription medication and how it can lead to addiction. I am extremely pleased to have his expertise and dedication to this task force.”
The task force will meet monthly during the 2020 Interim of the General Assembly.