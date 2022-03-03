Rep. Danny Bentley (R-Russell) has come under fire after spouting off what Kentucky Jewish leaders are calling antisemitic rhetoric on the House floor during a debate about medication-assisted abortion.
“These statements made by Bentley are antisemitic on a few different levels. First, they appropriate the Holocaust in a debate where there was no need to mention it. Then it played to common antisemitic tropes about Jewish people making these drugs to make money,” said Beth Salamon, the state policy director for the National Council of Jewish Women Louisville chapter.
The remarks made by Bentley Wednesday afternoon in a 10-minute meandering speech to the House were to dispel “a few misconceptions” about the abortion pill RU-486.
Bentley stated the drug was developed from the deadly chemical agent Zyklon B, which was used to gas Jewish people and other victims of the Nazi regime during the Holocaust.
He then went onto state the inventor of “it” — whether he was talking about Zyklon B or RU-486 — was “a Jew.”
Bentley then went on a tangent about Jewish women having lower rates of cervical cancer (the literature on that assertion is thin), “because Jewish women only have one sex partner.”
Salamon said the characterization of “the sex lives of Jewish women is false” and bringing it up made no sense.
Bentley then said the company that developed Zyklon B and RU-486 are on the market because “they're making money.”
“This makes no sense,” Salamon said. “Is he saying we made something to kill ourselves to make money?”
After explaining how the pill supposedly worked — throwing around many medical terms and hand gestures — Bentley then concluded that the creator the RU-486, Etienne-Emile Baulieu, changed his name “because he’s Jewish.”
“They were ready to nominate him for the Nobel Award. But guess who else was nominated? Mother Teresa. What an oxymoron,” Bentley said.
At this point, it should be noted that Baulieu, the inventor of the RU-486, had absolutely nothing to do with the development of Zyklon B. Baulieu, a Jewish Frenchman, changed his name during World War II because of the Nazi occupation of France — he actually fought in the French Resistance, against the Nazis. Baulieu would win the Lasker Award in 1989 (essentially the equivalent of the American Nobel Prize), while Mother Teresa won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.
The initial development of Zyklon B is credited to Fritz Haber, a German chemist in the early 20th Century. Haber was born to a Jewish family, but converted to Christianity. His legacy in chemistry includes modern-day fertilizer — which is considered one of the greatest innovations in agriculture in the 20th Century and earned him a Nobel prize in 1918.
However, Haber also developed chlorine gas and explosives which were used on the field by the Germans during WWI. After the war, he developed Zyklon B as a pesticide — when the Nazis came to power, they ran Haber out of the country. He died in Switzerland in 1934. It was after that the Nazis repurposed Zyklon B for genocidal purposes.
The company that produced Zyklon B under the Nazi regime — I.G. Farben — was broken up by the Allies following the war, with its leadership tried at Nuremberg. The three new companies that developed out of it was Bayer, Hoechst and BASF.
Hoechst would later buy a majority stake in the company Roussel Uclaf, the French pharmaceutical developer that created RU-486. After pressure from anti-abortion groups, Hoechst divested itself of the drug, selling it to an independent company in the 1990s.
However, various anti-abortion websites still assert the links between Roussel Uclaf and I.G. Farben, no matter how far removed by history. None of the websites viewed by The Daily Independent actually asserted that Zyklon B and RU-486 were one-in-the-same.
When approached for comment by The Daily Independent Thursday, Bentley texted the same statement he gave The Courier-Journal on Wednesday evening:
“I meant absolutely no harm in my comments today and sincerely apologize for any they caused. Last week we received a heartbreakingly sad reminder that antisemitism still exists in our society and I apologize if my comments today caused similar pain or any doubt that I stand with the Jewish Community against hatred. My intention was to speak as a pharmacist to the history of RU-486 and respond to a proposed amendment. I clearly should have been more sensitive with my comments.”
The mention of “last week” refers to comments made by two House Republicans in a committee meeting, where they reported used the term “Jew them down” in a discussion about a state lease agreement.
In a statement a joint statement by the National Council of Jewish Women, Louisville Section, the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Louisville, the American Jewish Committee and the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass, leaders of the community called Bentley's speech “a bizarre, antisemitic rant that included outlandish claims about the sex lives of Jewish women and the outrageous assertion that Jews created the 'abortion pill' during the Holocaust to profit financially.”
“We acknowledge Rep. Bentley’s apology, however, words matter and leadership matters,” the organizations said.
Mindy Haas, executive director of the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass based in Lexington, said insensitive words spoken by leaders make those in the community — estimated by Salamon as approximately 12,500 in the entire state — “feel more vulnerable.”
“I came from South Florida, where we had strength in numbers and felt very protected,” Haas said. “Any time you have a legislator say something like this, it opens up the door for the crazies. As a leader, I am stressed because what if I'm targeted? You think you know your neighbors, but do you really know them?”
However, Haas said in the areas with Jewish enclaves — mainly Lexington and Louisville — there is still much interfaith support.
“We have a strong interfaith community with Christians and Muslims. We stand arm-in-arm with each other,” she said.
Haas and Salamon both said their organizations have extended sensitivity training to state lawmakers to prevent these issues in the future.
Jamie Campbell, who is running against Bentley in the upcoming May Republican primary, said the representative's words have also hurt northeastern Kentucky's image to the rest of the state.
“I feel like our area got a black eye,” Campbell said. “I just hate the fact that our area has gotten a black eye from something that is totally out of our good people's hands. It was at the fault of words said by our representation in House chambers.”
Campbell continued, “Lord willing, if I win this, if I stand in the chambers and say something, I want to make sure everything I say is a positive reflection of the people of the 98th and a positive, accurate reflection of how we feel and our values and thoughts about things.”
