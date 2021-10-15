Rep. Dr. Danny Bentley, of the 98th District, introduced the bill that led to this week’s announcement regarding rural hospital assistance.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Kentucky Rural Hospital Loan Program will make $20 million available to assist rural hospitals in the form of low-interest loans.
According to a Team Kentucky press release, the funds will directly impact the 1.8 million Kentuckians living in rural areas by maintaining or upgrading hospital facilities, retaining or increasing the rural hospital’s current staff and providing health care services not currently available to citizens.
“About 20 hospitals in Kentucky need help,” said Bentley, a Republican. “Hospitals close and never reopen. Most are the financial engines that keep rural Kentucky going. A single doctor in a community is worth $7 to 8 million to the economy of a community.”
Said Beshear: “Hospitals are a cornerstone of rural communities and a key contributor to economic development. Our goal is to create a better Kentucky for all our residents, and that starts by investing in one of the most vital pieces of infrastructure: our rural hospitals.”
Any hospital located in a Kentucky county that has a population of less than 50,000 is eligible to apply for the KRHLP program. According to Team Kentucky, to qualify, a rural hospital must request funds to maintain or upgrade the existing facilities, to maintain or increase the current staffing or to provide health care services that are not currently available to citizens.
According to the U.S. census, the population in Boyd County was 46,718 in 2019. King’s Daughters Medical Center is in Boyd.
Eligible hospitals can receive a loan amount ranging from $25,000 to $1 million per hospital facility with a 1% fixed interest rate.
Eric Friedlander, Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary, said rural hospitals “have unique challenges in keeping their infrastructure updated. These challenges put undue financial pressure on all rural hospitals, and this fund is an important beginning to provide the necessary support to keep these hospitals relevant and open.”
As a pharmacist, Bentley said he sees “first-hand the daily struggle our people go through because of limited access to health care. Three years ago we began working on this loan program because we knew it could provide the support our rural hospitals need. I’m proud to have crafted and carried this measure and appreciate that my colleagues in the House and Senate passed it and the governor signed it into law.”
