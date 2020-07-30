ASHLAND The ride must go on. At least, that’s the attitude of the American Legion.
Social distancing and other safety measures will be taken during the first Ironheadz Benefit Ride, scheduled for Saturday, Shelly Miller, public relations chairman of the American Legion Clarence Fields Post, said.
“We’ll have seating upstairs and downstairs and outside so we can have social distancing,” Miller said.
Even though it’s the first Ironheadz run, Miller said it will be a big one, with more than 150 participants. Ironheadz Sports Nutrition is in the Ashland Town Center.
Registration will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Wurtland War Memorial. A service, including a 21-gun salute, bagpipes and singing of the National Anthem, will precede the ride at noon. The service will be in memory of the Rangers, a special operations force which is part of the U.S. Army light infantry fighting force.
The ride will conclude at the legion at 20th Street and Carter Avenue, where ribeye dinners will be available for $9. Miller said live music, raffles and a 50-50 drawing are planned. She said participants are asked to wear masks.
Proceeds from the event will go to Lead The Way, a nonprofit that assists Rangers and their families in meeting needs not met by the government.
Cost is $10 for veterans, $15 for singles and $20 for doubles.
For more information, visit leadthewayfund.org.
