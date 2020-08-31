The long arm of the law caught of quiet a few folks accused of skipping their hearings over the weekend.
Boyd County saw the bulk of the bench warrants served over the weekend.
The following people were arrested between Friday and Sunday and are still being held as of Monday morning. Anyone named in the lockups should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Lindsey P. Baldridge, 27, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.
• Leslie A. Gore, 38, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, was booked Friday on two counts of contempt of court.
• Zachary Holbrook, 30, of South Point, was booked Friday on a receiving stolen property less than $10,000 charge.
• Roman E. Lewis, 34, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Brian A. Roop, 34, of Louisa, was booked Friday on charges first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense) and third-degree criminal trespassing. The charges were in Lawrence County, Kentucky.
• Lindsey R. Ackerson, 25, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants.
• Melinda N. Redell, 27, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• John J. Riggs, 42, of Greenup was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Charles E. Stafford, 26, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants.
• Deanna R. Harris, 39, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• James R. Walker III, 26, of Versailles, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Big Sandy Regional
(Johnson, Lawrence, Magoffin, Martin counties)
• Curtis S. James, 37, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on charges of tampering with physical evidence, public intoxication, receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court. The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Tony L. Underwood, 29, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct and riding a motorcycle without a license. The Paintsville Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Chelsea N. Griswold, 23, of Louisa, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Robert M. Moore, 33, of Debord, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• George Ward, 48, of Wittensville, was booked Saturday a fourth-degree assault charge. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• David A. McKenzie, 49, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge. The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
Carter County Detention Center
• Jimmie L. Coleman, 34, of Charlton Heights, West Virginia, was processed Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Teresa Thomas, 49, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court charge.
• Mason D. Garris, 26, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• George B. Savage, 48, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge.
• Robert Vicars, 42, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on three counts of non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.
Greenup County Detention Center
• Justin K. Chaffins, 29, of Greenup, was booked Friday on a third-degree assault charge.
• Christy A. Evans, 40, of Flatwoods, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Zachary L. Raines, 27, of Russell, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge and a fugitive warrant.
Rowan County Detention Center
• Lindsey Roberts, 37, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a parole warrant, three trafficking charges, a marijuana charge and paraphernalia charge. Kentucky State Police is the arresting agency listed.
• Raymond Flannery, 44, of Sandy Hook, was booked Saturday on a first-degree trafficking in less than 2 grams of methamphetamine charge. The Elliott County Sheriff's Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Franklin D. Anderson, 37, of Sharpsburg, was booked Saturday on a a parole violation, a second-degree wanton endangerment charge, a first-offense DUI and a traffic violation. The Bath County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Donald B. Bowling, 45, of Tram, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and a flagrant non-support charge. Kentucky State Police is the arresting agency listed.
• Nicholas Stuter, 21, of Ewing, was booked Saturday on a second-degree burglary charge. The Morehead Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Marcus Brown, 29, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a second-degree burglary charge. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Rebecca Crawford, 29, of Clearfield, was booked Saturday on a second-degree burglary charge. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Bandon Doyle, 36, of Clearfield, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine less than 2 grams (first offense), first-offense heroin trafficking, first-degree possession of an unspecified substance (first offense) and an out of county warrant. The Owingsville Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Keith Hoose, 63, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a second-degree assault charge. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Casey S. Holbrook, 29, of Sandy Hook, was booked Sunday on a flagrant non-support charge. KSP is the arresting agency listed.
• Taryn McCoy, 29, of Lexington, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant. KSP is the arresting agency listed.
(606) 326-2653 |