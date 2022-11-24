A man who credits a higher power for his upper-body power will visit the Ashland area on Saturday, Dec. 3.
World-record powerlifter Julius Maddox, of Owensboro, will meet and greet fans at Ironheadz for several hours. The 35-year-old will be at the gym’s Ashland location from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and at the Flatwoods gym from 2:15 to 6 p.m.
Just a couple days prior to Thanksgiving, Maddox had just returned to his Kentucky home after a trip to Miami. The husband and father of four is on the road a lot, he said.
“I train and travel,” said Maddox, who — when not pumping iron — gives speeches at schools and elsewhere about the consequences of actions, he said.
The 6-foot-3, 430-pounder was addicted to drugs from 2005-12, he said.
“I was getting into a lot of trouble for trafficking drugs,” Maddox said. He ended up getting treatment at Friends of Sinners, a Christ-centered substance abuse recovery program in Owensboro.
“I believe the Lord gave the tools to keep me in a vulnerable state,” he said. “He keeps me doing what I’m doing.”
Maddox began seriously lifting weights in the middle of 2013. By midway through 2014, he realized he could pursue prized powerlifting.
He achieved the world record in raw bench press at 355 kilograms (782 pounds) in 2021. Maddox said his ultimate goal is an 800-pound bench press.
Maddox recently suffered a torn rotator cuff. The tears in three bands, he said, were fractions of millimeters from requiring surgery. He did have to rest for about four months, though.
“My body was telling me, ‘you need rest,’” Maddox said.
Maddox gladly accepted gym owner Tom Jones’s offer to visit Ironheadz. Jones simply reached out to Maddox via social media.
“I can tell Tom loves the community and loves providing the best service he can provide,” said Maddox, who has been in the area previously.
“He’s the real deal,” Jones said of Maddox. “That’s just raw strength that he has. When you get someone like that, you may not see anyone else like him in your lifetime.”
Jones acknowledged that “it’d be awesome to get him on the bench,” but there is no guarantee of that.
“He’s going to be coming to sign autographs and do some pictures,” Jones said.
Jones said he loves to invite celebrities to his gyms. They don’t have to be cut from the same cloth, he said.
“We just like getting something different in every now and then,” Jones said.
Retired boxer Eric Esch, aka “Butterbean,” was at Ironheadz last year.
Ironheadz is at 2120 13th Street in Ashland and 1513 Argillite Road in Flatwoods.