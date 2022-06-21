A life well-lived ended Sunday afternoon in Lexington with the passing of Rev. Henry R. Mosely, 82, pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Ashland for 26 years.
When Mosely was leaving NHMBC in 2014, he said in The Daily Independent, “I believe He (God) called me there (NHMBC), and I believe He’s calling me away,” adding, “I do have my own vision of what I’d like to see unfold in my life. By no means am I retiring (from the ministry).”
The well-respected preacher moved to Lexington in 2014 but he wasn’t done serving the Lord.
“My dad, he was big on just letting your light shine wherever you were. and just because you are not maybe pastoring full-time anymore, you still don’t have no excuse to not hold up the blood stained banner. My dad showed an excellent way of loving God, family and all people in an excellent way,” Mosley’s daughter Margaret Peoples said.
“He was very huge on family and early on in our life he taught us that the most important thing in life No. 1, is to know Jesus Christ for yourself. Number 2, commit your life unto God, unto your family, and unto your community, which is the whole world, and to not be afraid. As Margaret said, to let our light shine, so that other people will want to be saved, and that it will build better communities, and a better whole world,” Mosely’s daughter Hazel Compton said.
Compton said that when her father left NHMBC that he became associate pastor at Jabez Missionary Baptist Church in Lexington.
“I think one of the legacies for us to remember, is that when he traveled to the Philippines doing missionary work with Pastor CJ Jackson, in his village alone over 700 souls was won to Christ,” Compton said, adding, “He became partners with another gentleman out of the Philippines, and he and that pastor, Pastor Jolly, they shared the same birthday and they continued to share in foreign mission up until now.”
Compton said Jackson has been the pastor at Westmoreland Baptist Church in Huntington for 15 years. Compton has a twin sister, Helena Mosely. Peoples joked that Helena is the quiet one. The three sisters live in Lexington.
Mosely was born in Hazard but Peoples said that he moved to Lexington at a young age. He was a graduate of the original Dunbar High School, a former segregated black school for African Americans in Lexington. He came to NHMBC in 1988 after pastoring a church in Columbia, in Adair County, for 10 years.
Before becoming a preacher Mosely had a much different profession, another job where you often hear people reveal their problems.
“He was a barber. He was dangerous,” Peoples joked. Mosely worked to bring the people of Ashland together, and had been president of the Ashland Ministerial Association. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.
“He was diagnosed with having cancer in his lungs and his colon area. They were able to take the lung cancer out in Lexington but they was not able to do any to that (colon), because it was so critical in Lexington. So we got a second opinion and took him to Cleveland Clinic,” Peoples said.
After examining Mosely, a doctor at Cleveland Clinic told Peoples, Helena Mosely and Compton, that where the problem was located, that it could have been there for 10 or 15 years. Mosely and his family ruled out a dangerous surgery that could have extended his life, or ended it, and opted for a simpler one.
“They did a little bypass on his colon. They gave Daddy a little time, about three to six months to live. And, praise God, he lived five years,” Peoples said.
Rev. Stanley McDonald from NHMBC met Mosely in 2012 and took over for him in 2014.
“As an ordained minister I instantly knew he was someone I wanted to glean from; he graciously began mentoring me and treated me like a son,” McDonald said. “In my humble opinion he epitomized what a Christian, who just so happens to be a pastor, should be. My dad was just very, very, just crazy about Pastor McDonald.
“He was a friend and a colleague to me. I was a young preacher when I moved to town. His wife was a blessed saint, Sister Mosely. When they would host events at the church, Sister Mosely, she had the gift of hospitality, and she would open the doors, and open her heart to anyone that came into that place. I think together that Hope (NHMBC) and Rev. Mosely had a profound impact on the Ashland community, both with the ministerial association, and some of the not for profit organizations like CAReS (Community Assistance & Referral Service) and Community Kitchen, and also with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day services,” Rev. Dr. Ike Nicholson said.
Nicholson was pastor at First Christian Church Ashland-Disciples of Christ from 2004-2018, before accepting a preaching position in Littleton, Colorado.
“Often times he probably did not get the credit he deserved,” Nicholson said.
Mosely’s wife Betty Mosley lives in Versailles. The Moselys also had three other children. Jennifer Mosely lives in Paducah, Laronda Mosely resides in Lexington and Lee Jay Mosely lives in Versailles.
Viewing will be June 24 at Consolidated Baptist Church from 5-8 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 25. The funeral will be after the visitation at 11 a.m. Rev. David Peoples, son-in-law of Rev. Mosely, will give the eulogy. Consolidated Baptist Church is located at 1625 Russell Cave Road, in Lexington.