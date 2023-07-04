BELLEFONTE In the parking lot of the Community Presbyterian Church, the parade procession slowly formed in the muggy haze of the late morning of the Fourth of July.
Drenched in sweat, organizer Mike Light rode about the lot on a four-wheeler, letting folks know where to park. Under a tree, a small troop of Boy Scouts gathered themselves together.
Out in the lot, the El Hasa Shriners began filling the spaces with junked-out "hillbilly mobiles," each machine like a set piece out of the Clampett homestead.
Slobber and Harvey, two of the Temple's clowns, said they weren't fixing on riding in the rust buckets, instead opting for Light's flatbed trailer. Slobber held an ice fishing pole with a plastic fly on the end — he was fly-fishing, of course.
And Harvey, with a large spike, said he was offering ear piercings.
As the minutes approached noon, Grand Marshals Kevin and Mary Jo Halter pulled in with a 1964 1/2 Mustang Convertible, with the "Fred Flintstone 170" engine, as Kevin likes to call it.
"We moved back here from the Cincinnati area about 30 years ago and we've been coming to this parade every year," Kevin Halter said. "It's exciting to see it all come full circle."
Over the hill came a column of side-by-sides and Jeeps and go-carts and golf carts and even an electric bike or two — driven by folks from ages of 8 to 68, by the looks of it.
For Light, the tradition of the Bellefonte Fourth of July Parade has spanned three decades. He said they started it with just a few bicycles, as something to do after his mother unexpectedly passed away in a car wreck.
"It's just gotten bigger and bigger every year — people started showing up with golf carts, then with floats and now we have the Shriners here," he said.
After a prayer, the National Anthem and the Pledge, the parade was off, bearing down Princess Bellefonte Road to Route 5. With Troop 154 leading the march, they inched across, throwing candy and spreading patriotism throughout the community.
As Russell Fire Truck — a caboose in any smalltown parade — turned onto the main drag, the skies opened with rain.
But that didn't stop the Bellefonte Fourth of July Parade.
