BELLEFONTE Thomas R. Bradley, the mayor of Bellefonte, has died at age 69.
Greenup County Coroner Neil Wright said on Wednesday that Mr. Bradley’s passing was sudden, but it was a result of natural causes and no foul play is suspected.
The death is under investigation as standard procedure, but it is not expected to reveal any new information that might change initial findings, according to Wright.
Wright said that Mayor Bradley’s family had been notified and that final arrangements were pending.