A Bellefonte man recreated an iconic scene from a holiday Hollywood classic involving a legendary character, but he put his own spin on it on Christmas Day.
Soon after, videos of Tim Browning went viral, thrusting him into the national news spotlight.
In 1989, Eddie Johnson, aka “Cousin Eddie” played by Randy Quaid, emptied the contents from his recreational vehicle’s toilet into a storm sewer in “Christmas Vacation.”
The COVID-19 pandemic thwarted Browning’s grand plans of dressing as Cousin Eddie for an annual party with friends, so he was searching for a reason to toss on the garb — consisting of a white bathrobe, black house slippers, a Miller High Life, a cigar, a trooper hat and ... a flamethrower?
As his wife, Beth — who was dressed as The Grinch — recorded Tim shooting fire onto a snow-covered driveway, at least one neighbor captured the comedy on video, too.
Both videos made their internet circles quickly.
“I can’t believe it,” said the flight nurse of the attention the videos received.
The Browning couple’s daughter, Taryn, is thorougly impressed by her father’s fame. Their son, Aaden? Not so much.
“He couldn’t care less,” Browning said with a laugh. “My daughter, that’s all she thinks about. She wants to be a professional YouTuber.”
Browning purchased the flamethrower more than a year ago. He was inspired by the story of Barboursville’s Woody Williams. The World War II veteran and Medal of Honor recipient landed on Iwo Jima with men who were trained in the use of flamethrowers and explosives.
“I’ve always wanted one,” Browning said. “It’s a talking piece. ... If you read comments (on social media), you’ll see some trolls asking if it’s legal. Yes, it’s legal. It’s essentially a big lighter.”
After Tim and Aaden Browning shoveled off most of the snow, a flamethrower-wielding Cousin Eddie handled the rest.
“It ended up doing a great job with it,” Browning said.
By the time his elderly grandmother arrived for a Christmas dinner featuring hot browns, the driveway was clear and ______ were full.
Hearts, of course.
(606) 326-2664 |