A Bellefonte man is in custody in Greenup County after police say he tried to blow up his ex-wife’s house.
Edward T. Turner II, 43, was charged with attempted first-degree arson Tuesday in Greenup County District Court. Turner is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.
Bellefonte Police wrote in a criminal complaint that on July 16, Turner was served with an emergency protective order filed by the victim.
Turner went into the basement and turned on two acetylene tanks, filling the house up with gas, the complaint states. He then texted the victim to come over the house, records show.
Turner stated that if she did not, he would blow up the house, records show. He also said he had a gun and would go out shooting, however he would not shoot at the law, the complaint notes.
Police took Turner into custody Tuesday afternoon, records show.
(606) 326-2653 |