Briar Howell was escorted home on Wednesday evening after completing treatment and ringing the bell at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
Briar, a beloved 6-year-old who’s garnered a slew of support in the Raceland-Russell-Flatwoods community and well beyond, was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in July 2020.
Orange bracelets, ribbons and decals have circulated throughout northeastern Kentucky for those supporting Briar in her fight, as well as other children battling leukemia.
Briar endured two years of treatment, including chemotherapy, blood transfusions, bone marrow biopsies and 18 lumbar punctures.
Briar’s mother, Gina Howell, posted on social media earlier this summer, “For two years, Briar has put on a brave face every single day. She is by far the strongest and most optimistic person I have ever known.”