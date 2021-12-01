UNDISCLOSED TRI-STATE LOCATION
As part of our commitment to ongoing coverage of notable events in the region, Daily Independent reporter Charles Romans recently discovered the location of one of the holiday season’s most sought after personalities, The Grinch. The Grinch is a polarizing figure who generates widespread public response whenever he makes an appearance and this year The Daily Independent has persuaded the holiday icon to participate in a brief Q&A.
Question: Mr. Grinch, you are one of the most well known holiday personalities, but you are also an extremely difficult person to reach for an interview. Why is that?
Answer: Well, the last time I did an interview was with a gentleman named Dr. Seuss, and the result wasn’t particularly flattering.
Q: So, are you saying that Dr. Seuss’ portrayal of you and the events you participated in was inaccurate?
A: Not so much inaccurate — I have to admit that he did not outright lie — but he did take quite a few liberties with the story, and embellished quite a bit.
Q: How so? Did you not in fact steal Christmas?
A: Sort of ... well, yes I did. But in my defense I did return it.
Q: What about the allegations of breaking and entering? Was that an embellishment, or did you in fact slide down chimneys in the Who Village?
A: Well, of course. It wasn’t as though the doors were left open, so I had to use the chimneys. But Santa Claus does it all the time, and no one accuses him of breaking and entering.
Q: Sir, are you actually comparing the reported theft to the actions of a cherished public figure known only for selfless giving?
A: Well, it is the same process, only in reverse, after all. And I feel compelled to add that there were no charges filed during the incident. I even cleaned up after myself to avoid attracting vermin.
Q: That is a bit of a stretch, a technicality at best, but for now we’ll let that pass. Instead, let’s go back before the incident. I’m sure that our readers would appreciate some insight into your motivation, so why exactly did you want to steal Christmas?
A: That was the one thing Dr. Seuss got perfectly right. The noise of all that celebrating was simply unbearable. And Christmas morning was always the absolute worst.
Q: So it wasn’t the cold feet or the “small heart,” then?
A: Definitely not. My feet and heart were perfectly fine. It was the noise that offended me. Why should they be celebrating and enjoying themselves so loudly to the point where I couldn’t be left alone in peace. Quite inconsiderate, actually. Or so I thought at the time.
Q: Why the change of heart, then, Mr. Grinch?
A: That’s the real question, then, isn’t it? I suppose things changed when it occurred to me that it wasn’t not being left alone in peace that bothered me at all. It was more about being alone.
Q: How so? You live alone on top of a mountain, so one would think you prefer being left alone.
A: I do, in most cases. I am a very private person. But there is a difference between being alone and being lonely. And I didn’t understand until after the … incident … that all the presents I loaded on that sleigh weren’t given to make themselves happy, but because they were happy to give.
Q: So you were trying to steal their “happy?”
A: I thought so at first. But in reality I was wanting to bury my loneliness, I suppose.
Q: So in your own words, how did everything work out?
A: Surely you’ve read the book of seen the cartoon. I took everything back, of course. And the Whos were really good sports about it all. Turns out, they didn’t know I was lonely at all. They just thought I was grouchy; and I have to admit I fostered that belief for years until I learned the error of my ways.
Q: And now? What are your thoughts on Christmas these days?
A: I love Christmas. I love to spend Christmas with family and friends, even strangers. It’s my favorite holiday.
Q: Why?
A: Because it is the one time of year, more than any other season, when people are inclined to reach out to one another and to open their hearts for no other reason than to share them.
Q: You aren’t lonely anymore, then?
A: No, thankfully, I am not. And if I can share one thing with everyone it would be this: Reach out to others when you feel lonely, and don’t suffer in silence. People need people much more than they need things, and when we reach out we discover all the hands that are reaching out to us.