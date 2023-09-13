ASHLAND Among the many breakout sessions during the Appalachian Regional Commission conference earlier this week, three experts spoke to a group on behavioral health and work force challenges in Appalachia.
Elizabeth Jones (Director of Appalachian Children Coalition), Doug Naselroad, (Master Luthier and Founder, Appalachian School of Luthiery) and Tammy Jordan (President of Fruit and Labor Inc.) delivered presentations in a conference-style session at the Delta Hotel in Ashland.
Jones opened the meeting with a presentation on how her organization came to light in Appalachian Ohio.
“We were founded in 2020; we are a relatively young organization which began when everyone was sent home from school during COVID, and a couple things quickly came to light for our founders which was the lack of access to food for children who weren’t in school anymore that were getting free breakfast and lunch and then also the lack of broadband,” Jones said.
“Those were the initial catalysts then other things came to light including the severe need that kids were getting for behavioral health support in schools that they were then lacking when they were sent home,” Jones said. “We’re working to expand behavioral health work force in the region through partner and affiliate support, higher education collaborations, paid internship experiences, career coaching and education support.”
Naselroad, from Mount Sterling, approached the group about how he has built stringed instruments since 1969.
“I am very proud of our program because of the social context within which its grown up,” he said.
“In 2019 through an ARC power-plus grant when we opened the doors of Troublesome Creek Stringed Instruments company — we knew that the future was bright — our place was gorgeous, then the morning of July 28, 2022, came when the floodwaters destroyed everything, leaving 45 people dead and us with very little.”
Jordan, from West Virginia, told the group of about two dozen people that her training center has trained 240 students onsite over various semesters as of 2022.
“We are 22 years old, we started off as a for-profit organization and about 11 years into that journey I went to meet a lady I knew and that completely transformed what I was seeing happening.”
“It’s like a college campus but there was just lack of resources, there was a waiting list at that time of 80-some individuals just for a nutrition class, we expanded culinary aspects,” she said. “Our main model is now and has grown over the years to offer education, certification and employment, all of those are vital for us. Students complete 12-week-long semesters; it just varies and we are not disappointed when they choose to go to another place of employment. I tell them your letter of resignation is our success letter.”