Jacob Stegall, a former youth pastor at Better Life Church in Morehead, was arrested on Friday morning for alleged indecent exposure to a minor.
Stegall has been charged with only one count of indecent exposure in the second degree, which is a Class B misdemeanor and according to the mother of one of the alleged victims, there may be at least three others.
He was arrested and charged by the Deputy Donnie Hall with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department, who was unavailable for comment at deadline.
“Today, former youth pastor Jacob Stegall was arrested for exposing himself to a minor,” said a victim’s mother. “It is my prayer that this will make him understand that this behavior will not be tolerated by our community.”
The Trail Blazer doesn’t report information that could lead to the identity of an alleged victim.
The alleged incident with which he was charged occurred on Dec. 15, 2019.
If found guilty, Stegall could face up to $250 in fines and 90 days in jail.
During the time the alleged incidents occurred, Stegall was a youth and student pastor with the church.
Better Life Church released a statement to the staff and congregation about the issue when the first allegation was made that said the church was aware of Stegall’s “personal problem” and that Stegall had resigned on Aug. 25. The church also announced it was assisting him in taking care of his needs.
According to the mother’s statement to the Trail Blazer, by doing nothing, the church gave the green light for Stegall’s behavior.