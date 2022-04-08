LLOYD Beginner Bee School welcomed more keepers to the hive.
The Greenup County Beekeepers Association in partnership with the Greenup County High School Future Farmers of America hosted the five-hour session Saturday.
A variety of speakers provided insights into beekeeping do’s and don’ts along with how to get started. Carrie Davis, agriculture teacher at GCHS, shared about feeding bees and pollinator habits.
Davis said bees will fly within about a mile radius of their home. There are flowers of all colors that help bees so beekeepers can keep any preferred color palette for their flower beds and help the bees at the same time.
Davis said bees have a tongue for lapping rather than the straw-like mouth butterflies have. If a bee dies, one can look closely and see if the tongue is out. If the tongue is out, it usually indicates a poison situation, Davis said.
A quick tip Davis gave is to put sticks, ladders and other things the bees can land in their water source so they don’t nosedive and drown. When it comes to sugar water, Davis said to use a one-to-one ratio of sugar to water in the spring and then when the fall weather hits, a two-to-one ratio of sugar to water is best. The added sugar later in the season helps the bees stay warm before they head into the hive for winter.
Brandy Bonzo stepped up to talk about how to make salves, balms, candles, honey taffy and other by-products. Bonzo teaches classes for the club on how to make the products so a beekeeper can profit from more than honey.
Bonzo was the chef behind lunch at bee school. Breakfast was biscuits and honey, of course. Lunch was pulled pork, beans and coleslaw. Bonzo infused honey into the lunch at every turn.
Across the school, GCHS student and beekeeper Emma Stevens showed children how to make lip balms. Stevens is the FFA president. Vice President Brooklyn Greene joined her.
After seeing beekeeping at the national FFA convention, Stevens was hooked. She went home and talked with her dad and brother, she said. Her dad was all for it, so she and her brother went in 50/50 on a hive.
Stevens worked with Greene to show Stella Hieneman and Serenity Hudnell all about beekeeping. They practiced hive extraction without bees and they learned bee anatomy and made lip balms.
As the wax melted, Stevens talked about how she makes the balms at home to sell. The two children took a dropper and filled their tubes individually. Stevens said after they harden, they sometimes sink a little and the tops have to be filled in a bit.
Stevens and Green worked to help them fill the tops of their lip balms while talking about the other products that can be made. As soon as the balm hardens, it’s ready to cap or be used.
The two children said the day was fun and they’d definitely do it again. Stevens said she keeps bees and teaches younger students about them because it is important beekeeping continues.
Each elementary school in the Greenup district has a hive. Davis, Stevens and the local club make sure to help maintain them and keep the bees healthy. They also have Junior Bee Camp in the summer.
As the day wrapped up, Ron Felty told the adults about the do’s and don’ts of honey. Felty gave tips and tricks based on his experience. For one, don’t do extraction outside where bees can go, or it’ll be a fight.
Felty talked about how a beekeeper can have their honey be Kentucky certified and how to get labels approved for sale at farmer’s markets.
Reid’s Apiary and Bee-tique was on site with supplies and raffles were drawn during the honey-infused lunch.
Those in attendance were invited to join the Greenup County Beekeepers Association. Davis said as the spring and summer go on, more classes and speakers will share all about beekeeping. She said more advanced classes are coming down the road.
The association can be found at facebook.com/greenupcountybeekeepers.
(606) 326-2654 |