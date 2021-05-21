ASHLAND The Ashland Area Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Burger Week is expected to be well done — and not rare.
The event, set for May 23 through 29, invited local restaurants to create unusual burgers to sell throughout the week for $6, said Brandy Clark, director of tourism.
“You can go to akyburgerweek.com and see what the restaurants have created,” she said. “Some made just one and some made as many as nine. They’re really going for it and having a lot of fun with it.”
Clark said customers can pick up a “passport” at any participating restaurant. After they eat a burger there, the restaurant will stamp it. Diners are encouraged to share their experience on social media at #akyburgerweek.
“At the end of week, we’re going to pull a random winner from all the hashtag users and that person will win a 28-inch Blackstone grill, a $100 gift card from White’s Meats and grilling supplies donated by the Kentucky Beef Council,” she said.
Diners also can vote for the most creative burger; Clark said the restaurant with the most votes will receive a free photo shoot with a local photographer, and the photos can be used in the restaurant’s promotional material.
Clark said other cities have had burger weeks, but it is something different for Ashland. She said she wasn’t sure how many visitors or restaurant patrons will be brought to town, but she hopes the event will be popular.
“After the event, I’m going to touch base with the restaurants and see what we can do better or different because they’re the ones who will know,” she said.
She said the event has been promoted in cities within a 60-mile radius of Ashland, but hopes locals will enjoy it, too.
“I hope it gives people something to look forward to and a reason to come downtown,” Clark said.
She said the website, akyburgerweek.com, lists a few tips for customers, including:
• Be patient. Restaurants will be busy and there might be some waiting involved. If they run out of ingredients for the special burger, try other foods and come back another night. Purchase sides with your burger to show the restaurant your appreciation.
• Tip well. The burger is being sold at a special price for the competition.
• Post about your experience on social media to draw attention to the restaurant.
• Takeout is available for those not comfortable with eating in a restaurant.
All Burger Week restaurants offer takeout options, Clark said, who said she has not sampled any of the special burgers.
“I’ve seen photos of all the burgers and we’ll be showing those on social media,” she said. “Some of them really wowed us. Restaurants have really stepped it up. I can't wait to see people’s reactions.”
She said she hopes to have such an event a couple of times a year with various kinds of food.
Participating restaurants are:
• Blazer’s Restaurant and Bakery
• Bombshells and Ales
• The Jockey Club at Corbie
• Kentucky Hall of Fame Cafe
• The Mill Cafe and Bakery
• Tipton's Traditions Bakery
• The Winchester
• Rapid Fire Pizza
To read about each eatery’s new burger creation, visit akyburgerweek.com.
